Kerry on the hunt for new hurling manager as O'Connor steps down after five-year term

KERRY SENIOR HURLING manager Fintan O’Connor has stepped down from his role after five years at the helm.

Kerry GAA confirmed the news in a statement this evening. It begins: “Kerry GAA wish to announce that Fintan O’ Connor has informed the executive that he is stepping down from the role of senior hurling manager after five years in charge.”

During his time in charge, O’Connor led the Kingdom to two Joe McDonagh Cup final appearances in 2020 and 2021, and a pair of Division 2 League finals in ’19 and ’20.

The most recent of those deciders was June’s Joe McDonagh final defeat in Croke Park to Westmeath, whose manager Shane O’Brien stepped down last night.

Best wishes to @fintanoconnor10 He has contributed greatly to the development of hurling in Kerry - Read his statement here https://t.co/BKKnyiuMJ1 pic.twitter.com/j5kFfXUIQ4 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 5, 2021

O’Connor, who took the reins from Ciarán Carey in 2016, penned an heartfelt farewell:

Statement from Fintan O’Connor

I have spent five brilliant years involved with Kerry hurling but now is the time for me to step aside.

It’s been a wonderful journey, with so many highlights along the way.

We contested two National League Finals and two Joe McDonagh Cup Finals, while I was also fortunate to be involved with the three Kerry U20 B teams who won All-Ireland titles.

I’d like to sincerely thank each and every one of the Kerry players I’ve worked with along the way for allowing me to be part of the story.

You are Kings in a county that’s famously known as the Kingdom – and I thank you most sincerely for your efforts.

I’ll look back with great fondness on my time in Kerry. It’s been a second home for me, my wife, Nikki, and our children, Ella Rose and Finn.

I’d also like to thank my family for the support they have given me during my time with Kerry, particularly during the challenging times we’ve all experienced during the pandemic.

They loved coming to Kerry and we have spent some wonderful days and nights in this beautiful county.

I’ll continue to follow the fortunes of Kerry hurling with keen interest.

To the county board, the players, supporters and clubs, you have been a pleasure to deal with. I’ve made friends for life in the Kingdom – and I look forward to keeping in touch with so many of you.

I’ll remember forever the other great days we had – beating Carlow to reach a first Joe McDonagh Cup Final, getting the better of Cork at senior level in 2018, and overcoming Offaly to stay in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kerry have played hurling at Croke Park on 13 occasions – and I was fortunate enough to be there for two of those, and within the space of six months.

It’s been an honour and a privilege to work on behalf of hurling people in this great county. I wish you all nothing but the very best of good fortune and success.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ciarraí Abú

Fintan O’Connor (05/08/2021)

Kerry Hurling meant so much to @fintanoconnor10 and his family 💚💛 https://t.co/eHMz1nK5hl — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 5, 2021

Statement from Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy

On behalf of all involved in Kerry GAA, our clubs, dupporters and players, I wish to sincerely thank Fintan along with his respective management teams for their incredible service to hurling in Kerry over the past five years.

Fintan’s term as senior hurling manager will be remembered as a very positive period during which time a great amount of stability was introduced and a sound platform was developed in an effort to further advance inter-county hurling in Kerry in a structured and well managed way.

During his tenure, Fintan has transitioned many players from Under-20 level into the senior ranks and Kerry have been very competitive over the past three years in particular.

We wish Fintan, his wife Nikki and their children every good wish and success in the future.