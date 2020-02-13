This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI confirm fixture list for 2020 first division

There has been a small change to the promotion play-off series.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 837 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5005981
Shels' Lorcan Fitzgerald and Deane Delany lift the trophy last season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shels' Lorcan Fitzgerald and Deane Delany lift the trophy last season.
Shels' Lorcan Fitzgerald and Deane Delany lift the trophy last season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WITH TWO SEPARATE fixture lists disseminated in recent weeks, the FAI have today confirmed the format for the forthcoming League of Ireland First Division season. 

An initial fixture list was released in January, but was followed by an alternative, 11-team fixture list that included Limerick FC, pending approval of their licence application. Limerick didn’t apply for a senior league licence in the end, and the FAI have today confirmed a reversion to the initial 10-team fixtures list, which features a 27-game regular season. 

The League will begin on Friday week, 21 February as Bray Wanderers travel to Cabinteely, Wexford host U.C.D, Athlone Town head to Galway United and Longford Town welcome Shamrock Rovers II. Drogheda United will travel to St. Colman’s Park to face Cobh Ramblers on Saturday, 22 February. 

The winner of the League is automatically promoted to the Premier Division, with a play-off series determining who will face the side who finishes second from bottom of the top tier in a promotion/relegation play-off. 

There  is a slight change to the play-off format this year: it will now include the side that finishes fifth, having hitherto involved the second, third and fourth-placed sides only. 

The second-placed side will play the side that finishes fifth – with third squaring off against fourth – in a two-legged tie slated for Friday, 2 October. The return legs will place a week later. 

The winners of those ties will play a two-legged final across the following two Fridays, with the winners advancing to the final promotion/relegation play-off. That is a two-legged affair also, and will be played on Monday 26 October and Friday 30 October. 

The full fixture list is available here.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie