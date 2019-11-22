This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayweather coming out of retirement (again), promises 'spectacular event' with Dana White

The 42-year-old boxer has announced that he will be back in action next year.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Nov 2019, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,736 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4901924
Maywather says he'll compete in 2020.
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
Maywather says he'll compete in 2020.
Maywather says he'll compete in 2020.
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR has announced he is coming of retirement in 2020 and will work with UFC president Dana White to deliver a “spectacular event”.

The unbeaten five-weight world champion boxer caused a stir when he returned to the ring in 2017 to take on UFC star Conor McGregor in a blockbuster super welterweight bout in Las Vegas.

Having won that fight, Mayweather defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match last year before hanging up his gloves once more – but the 42-year-old appears set for another comeback.

In an Instagram post, Mayweather wrote alongside a picture of himself in boxing shorts with his hands taped: “Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

In another, next to an image of him sitting with White, he added: “@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.” Mayweather included ‘boxing’, ‘UFC’ and ‘MMA’ in his list of accompanying hashtags.

Although Mayweather has previously dismissed the idea of adding to his tally of 50 professional boxing fights, he has expressed a willingness to participate in money-spinning exhibition matches.

