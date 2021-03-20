BE PART OF THE TEAM

Foley the Harps hero again as Bohemians falter at Finn Park

Adam Foley took advantage of James Finnerty’s backpass to score the winner for the Donegal side.

By Alan Foley Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 8:47 PM
Finn Harps 1
Bohemians 0

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

ADAM FOLEY KEPT Finn Harps in the top-flight last season and the striker got the Ballybofey side off and running for 2021 with the only goal in a narrow victory over Bohemians.

Foley scored the all-important winner against Waterford last November, meaning Ollie Horgan’s team were spared the relegation play-off, and tonight he showed his opportunistic nature once more.

adam-foley-celebrates-his-goal Adam Foley is congratulated after his goal against Bohemians. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Chasing down a long clearance from goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, which appeared to be a lost cause, Foley took advantage of a backpass by James Finnerty that was always going to be too short, before rounding goalkeeper James Talbot to slot home.

Until that, seven minutes from half-time, the contest had been competitive yet devoid of chances. However, the first half concluded with a clutter of incidents – most notably when Bohemians’ Rory Feely hit the Harps side-netting after Anto Breslin’s dangerous ball into the area.

McGinley in the Harps goal did well to save with his feet when Donegal native Georgie Kelly got in at the start of the second half, and it was Keith Long’s team who looked by far the most likely.

They had two penalty appeals turned down in the final quarter, with both Ethan Boyle and Ryan Connolly perhaps fortunate to get away with tugs on Ross Tierney.

Bohs had Harps under serious pressure for long spells and squandered a great chance at the outset of injury time when Tierney couldn’t get enough purchase on a teasing ball in from substitute Keith Ward.

FINN HARPS: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki; Karl O’Sullivan (Ryan Shanley, 56), Mark Coyle (Will Seymore, 84), Ryan Connolly, Barry McNamee (Stephen Folan, 84); Conor Barry (Mark Russell, 55), Adam Foley (Sean Boyd, 70).

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; James Finnerty, Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly (Keith Ward, 76); Rory Feely, Ali Coote (Thomas Oluwa, 66), Keith Buckley, Anto Breslin; Ross Tierney, Liam Burt; Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

Alan Foley
