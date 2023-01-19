Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy set for Championship return

FORMER IRELAND manager Mick McCarthy is set to return to the Championship.

The 63-year-old has not worked as a coach since leaving Cardiff City in October 2021, but several outlets across the water yesterday reported he was in negotiations with Blackpool.

The42 understands a deal has now been agreed upon that will run until the end of the season and an official announcement is expected later today.

It will be McCarthy’s ninth job as a manager, having previously taken charge of Millwall, Ireland (twice), Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich and APOEL, along with his most recent stint with the Bluebirds.

The former Man City, Ireland and Celtic star’s first task will be helping the club avoid relegation — Blackpool are currently 23rd out of 24 teams in the Championship and three points from safety.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that they had sacked head coach Michael Appleton after less than a year at the club.

The 47-year-old was appointed in June 2022 for his second stint with the Seasiders having previously managed them between November 2012 and January 2013.

However, they are without a win in their last 10 Sky Bet Championship matches, with their last league win coming in October 2022 — 2-1 against Coventry.

Appleton’s final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend which saw Blackpool sink to second bottom in the table.

Currently, two Irish players are part of the first-team squad — CJ Hamilton and Andy Lyons, who only joined the club at the beginning of the month from Shamrock Rovers.

Additional reporting by Press Association