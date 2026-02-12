Former Liverpool and Man City star Raheem Sterling finds a new club

FORMER LIVERPOOL and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has joined Feyenoord until the end of the season, the Dutch top-flight side said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old with 82 England caps was released by Chelsea in January and was a free agent.

Sterling said he had taken his time over choosing Feyenoord and had spoken with several clubs.

“I’m confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team,” he told the club website.

“Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me — and one I’m ready to embrace,” he added.

Feyenoord are second in the Dutch league, a massive 17 points behind the runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The 31-year-old was regarded as one of England’s leading wingers when he joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £47 million (€54 million) deal in 2022.

But the four-time Premier League winner’s move to west London quickly turned sour as he failed to replicate his City form.

He was linked with Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Fulham before the start of this season, but a move never materialised.

