LIVE: France v Ireland, Six Nations

We’re in the Stade de France this evening as Andy Farrell’s side get their championship underway against the reigning champions. As well as chasing a win this evening, this is also an opportunity to earn some redemption after a dismal display against the French at the Aviva Stadium last year.
In case you’re still wondering why this is on a Thursday evening, it’s due to the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics happening tomorrow. Competition organisers and broadcasters felt a change was needed to give this fixture maximum exposure.
Both sides have been hit with injuries and have made their adjustments to prepare for this competition opener. We’ll be bringing you through it all this evening, with live updates here. We also have our usual crew of Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella on the ground for us in Paris. They have been providing some excellent coverage in the build-up to this one, and will be bringing you all the post-match content you need for the debrief.
Kick-off is at 8.10pm. Team line-ups coming shortly so do stay with us.
Warming Up
How do you see this one going this evening?
Poll Results:
We have a STACKED list of pre-match reading here for you. Here’s a flavour of what’s been on The42 over the last few days
And here’s the France team
Replacements:
Here’s how Ireland have been named to line out
Replacements:
