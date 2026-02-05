More Stories
Kick-off is at 8.10pm. ©INPHO
Live

LIVE: France v Ireland, Six Nations

Follow all the action as Andy Farrell’s side get their 2026 championship underway at the Stade de France.
12

Billy Stickland / INPHO

jonathan-sexton-and-sam-prendergast-ahead-of-the-match

louis-bielle-biarrey-ahead-of-the-match

thomas-ramos-ahead-of-the-match

How do you see this one going this evening?


We have a STACKED list of pre-match reading here for you. Here’s a flavour of what’s been on The42 over the last few days

And here’s the France team

  • 15. Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)
  • 14. Theo Attissogbe (Pau)
  • 13. Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux-Begles)
  • 12. Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)
  • 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles)
  • 10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)
  • 9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse – captain)
  • 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon)
  • 2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse)
  • 3. Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse)
  • 4. Charles Ollivon (Toulon)
  • 5. Mickael Guillard (Lyon)
  • 6. Francois Cros (Toulouse)
  • 7. Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle)
  • 8. Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Replacements:

  • 16. Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)
  • 17. Rodrigue Neti (Toulouse)
  • 18. Regis Montagne (Clermont)
  • 19. Hugo Auradou (Pau)
  • 20. Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)
  • 21. Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier)
  • 22. Baptiste Serin (Toulon)
  • 23. Kalvin Gourgues (Toulouse)
Here’s how Ireland have been named to line out

  • 15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne
  • 14.⁠ ⁠Tommy O’Brien
  • 13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose
  • 12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey
  • 11.⁠ ⁠Jacob Stockdale
  • 10.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast
  • 9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Loughman
  • 2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan
  • 3.⁠ ⁠Thomas Clarkson
  • 4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy
  • 5.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne
  • 6.⁠ ⁠Cian Prendergast
  • 7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier
  • 8.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher
  • 17.⁠ ⁠Michael Milne 
  • 18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham
  • 19.⁠ ⁠James Ryan
  • 20.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan
  • 21.⁠ ⁠Nick Timoney
  • 22.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey
  • 23.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley
©INPHO

Six Nations 2026, here we go!
We’re in the Stade de France this evening as Andy Farrell’s side get their championship underway against the reigning champions. As well as chasing a win this evening, this is also an opportunity to earn some redemption after a dismal display against the French at the Aviva Stadium last year.
In case you’re still wondering why this is on a Thursday evening, it’s due to the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics happening tomorrow. Competition organisers and broadcasters felt a change was needed to give this fixture maximum exposure.
Both sides have been hit with injuries and have made their adjustments to prepare for this competition opener. We’ll be bringing you through it all this evening, with live updates here. We also have our usual crew of Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella on the ground for us in Paris. They have been providing some excellent coverage in the build-up to this one, and will be bringing you all the post-match content you need for the debrief.
Kick-off is at 8.10pm. Team line-ups coming shortly so do stay with us.

Author
