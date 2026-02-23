More Stories
Frantz Pierrot celebrating Drogheda United's FAI Cup final win in 2024. Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
LOI DEADLINE DAY

Galway United sign Haitian striker and Drogheda FAI Cup winner Pierrot

Pierrot returns to League of Ireland for 2026 season.
12.09pm, 23 Feb 2026

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced the signing of striker Frantz Pierrot, subject to a work permit, with the Haitian international set for a League of Ireland return.

The news comes after the transfer deadline passed at 11pm last night.

Pierrot previously represented Drogheda United and Athlone Town on these shores.

The 26-year-old pitched up in the Midlands in 2023 after starting his senior career in America’s lower leagues. He scored 22 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions and was named in the First Division Team of the Year, before moving to Premier Division side Drogheda.

Pierrot helped the Drogs win their first FAI Cup in 19 years, scoring 11 goals in all competitions. 

He has since had spells in Bosnia (Velež Mostar) and Israel (Bnei Yehuda) and is now set to return to the League of Ireland with Galway United ahead of their home Connacht derby against Sligo Rovers on Friday. 

John Caulfield’s side have one point from their opening two games of the season, and sit eighth in the table.

Related Reads
Sports Minister wants to pause astroturf funding for League of Ireland after crowd trouble at Drogheda game
Drogheda fans face prospect of stadium ban for next away game over flare damage
Irish star from Ringsend with French and Algerian flair - 'I grew up watching Zidane'

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie