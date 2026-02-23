Pierrot previously represented Drogheda United and Athlone Town on these shores.
The 26-year-old pitched up in the Midlands in 2023 after starting his senior career in America’s lower leagues. He scored 22 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions and was named in the First Division Team of the Year, before moving to Premier Division side Drogheda.
Pierrot helped the Drogs win their first FAI Cup in 19 years, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.
He has since had spells in Bosnia (Velež Mostar) and Israel (Bnei Yehuda) and is now set to return to the League of Ireland with Galway United ahead of their home Connacht derby against Sligo Rovers on Friday.
John Caulfield’s side have one point from their opening two games of the season, and sit eighth in the table.
Galway United sign Haitian striker and Drogheda FAI Cup winner Pierrot
GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced the signing of striker Frantz Pierrot, subject to a work permit, with the Haitian international set for a League of Ireland return.
The news comes after the transfer deadline passed at 11pm last night.
