Galway's Cathal Mannion and Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan. Bryan Keane/INPHO
5 games broadcast in GAA hurling league schedule next weekend

RTÉ cameras in Salthill on Saturday night, while TG4 are live from Limerick.
11.53am, 5 Mar 2026

FIVE GAA HURLING league games will be broadcast live this weekend across RTÉ and TG4.

The RTÉ cameras are in Pearse Stadium for the meeting of Galway against Kilkenny on Saturday evening, while TG4 have the Limerick-Cork game live later that night.

On Sunday afternoon, the live TV games on TG4 are Clare’s tie with Wexford, and the clash of Waterford and Tipperary.

The tie between Kildare and Carlow is on the TG4 player with deferred TV coverage later on Sunday afternoon.

Antrim play Waterford on the Camogie Association YouTube channel, while the Croke Cup semi-finals are both livestreamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 7 March

GAA Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.15pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm – TG4.

diarmaid-byrnes-and-diarmuid-healy Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes and Cork's Diarmuid Healy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B

  • Dublin v Down, Parnell Park, 5pm.

Division 3

  • Tyrone v Armagh, Garvaghey, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Leitrim v Lancashire, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm.
  • Sligo v Cavan, Enniscrone, 1.30pm.
  • Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2.30pm.

Croke Cup (All-Ireland Colleges SAHC) semi-finals

  • St Kieran’s (Kilkenny) v Nenagh CBS, Rathdowney, 12pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Presentation College (Athenry) v St Flannan’s (Ennis), Kilbeacanty, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Centra Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

  • Antrim v Waterford, All Saints, Ballymena, 1pm – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • Kilkenny v Cork, St Lachtain’s, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Galway, The Ragg, 3pm.

eoghan-connolly-and-jamie-barron Waterford's Jamie Barron and Tipperary's Eoghan Connolly. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 8 March

GAA Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Azzuri Walsh Park, 3.15pm - TG4.

Division 1B

  • Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.15pm - TG4.
  • Kildare v Carlow, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm - TG4 app and player.

brian-lohan-ahead-of-the-game Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Division 2

  • Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
  • Laois v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Derry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3

  • Donegal v Wicklow, Letterkenny, 1pm.
  • Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.
