The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
5 games broadcast in GAA hurling league schedule next weekend
FIVE GAA HURLING league games will be broadcast live this weekend across RTÉ and TG4.
The RTÉ cameras are in Pearse Stadium for the meeting of Galway against Kilkenny on Saturday evening, while TG4 have the Limerick-Cork game live later that night.
On Sunday afternoon, the live TV games on TG4 are Clare’s tie with Wexford, and the clash of Waterford and Tipperary.
The tie between Kildare and Carlow is on the TG4 player with deferred TV coverage later on Sunday afternoon.
Antrim play Waterford on the Camogie Association YouTube channel, while the Croke Cup semi-finals are both livestreamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 7 March
GAA Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes and Cork's Diarmuid Healy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B
Division 3
Division 4
Croke Cup (All-Ireland Colleges SAHC) semi-finals
Centra Camogie Leagues
Division 1A
*****
Waterford's Jamie Barron and Tipperary's Eoghan Connolly. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Sunday 8 March
GAA Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Division 1B
Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
Division 3
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cork GAA Galway Hurling Kilkenny League Limerick RTÉ TG4 Tune in