Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Here's the winners and losers after the last day of 2022 GAA football league division action

We now know who’ll be in the Sam Maguire race this year and the new Tailteann Cup competition.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM
34 minutes ago 6,844 Views 4 Comments
Offaly's Johnny Moloney and Cork's Ian Maguire.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

THE LAST DAY of the 2022 GAA football league concluded in huge drama this afternoon with the winners and losers confirmed throughout the four divisions.

The Round 7 action concluded with Roscommon, Galway, Louth, Limerick, Cavan and Tipperary the counties celebrating promotion, while Kerry and Mayo will contest the Division 1 decider.

But it’s disappointment for Dublin, Kildare, Offaly, Down, Laois and Wicklow as they all suffer relegation.

2022 GAA Football league finals 

(To be played weekend 2-3 April)

  • Division 1: Kerry v Mayo
  • Division 2: Galway v Roscommon (both promoted)
  • Division 3: Louth v Limerick (both promoted)
  • Division 4: Cavan v Tipperary (both promoted)

Relegated

  • Division 1: Dublin and Kildare
  • Division 2: Down and Offaly
  • Division 3: Laois and Wicklow

***

Today’s results also reveal the make-up of this summer’s championship with the races to contest the Sam Maguire and new Tailteann Cup competition.

There are 16 teams guaranteed to feature in the All-Ireland series, regardless of how they fare in their provinces:

  • Kerry, Mayo, Armagh, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Kildare, Dublin, Roscommon, Galway, Derry, Meath, Clare, Cork, Louth and Limerick.

Then there are another set of counties destined to play in the Tailteann Cup, unless they manage to reach the final of their province.

  • Offaly, Down, Antrim, Westmeath, Fermanagh, Longford, Laois, Wicklow, Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo, Leitrim, London, Wexford, Carlow, Waterford and New York.

