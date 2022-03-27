Here's the winners and losers after the last day of 2022 GAA football league division action

THE LAST DAY of the 2022 GAA football league concluded in huge drama this afternoon with the winners and losers confirmed throughout the four divisions.

The Round 7 action concluded with Roscommon, Galway, Louth, Limerick, Cavan and Tipperary the counties celebrating promotion, while Kerry and Mayo will contest the Division 1 decider.

But it’s disappointment for Dublin, Kildare, Offaly, Down, Laois and Wicklow as they all suffer relegation.

2022 GAA Football league finals

(To be played weekend 2-3 April)

Division 1: Kerry v Mayo

Division 2: Galway v Roscommon (both promoted)

Division 3: Louth v Limerick (both promoted)

Division 4: Cavan v Tipperary (both promoted)

Relegated

Division 1: Dublin and Kildare

Division 2: Down and Offaly

Division 3: Laois and Wicklow

Today’s results also reveal the make-up of this summer’s championship with the races to contest the Sam Maguire and new Tailteann Cup competition.

There are 16 teams guaranteed to feature in the All-Ireland series, regardless of how they fare in their provinces:

Kerry, Mayo, Armagh, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Kildare, Dublin, Roscommon, Galway, Derry, Meath, Clare, Cork, Louth and Limerick.

Then there are another set of counties destined to play in the Tailteann Cup, unless they manage to reach the final of their province.