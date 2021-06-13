McCarron hits brilliant winner as Monaghan relegate Galway and Armagh retain Divsion 1 status

MONAGHAN AND ARMAGH both retained their Division 1 football league status today as they condemned Connacht sides Galway and Roscommon to a campaign in the second tier in 2022.

The Ulster teams enjoyed contrasting victories, Monaghan needing extra-time in Clones before defeating Galway by 1-21 to 2-17 after a wonderful late point by Jack McCarron clinched victory.

Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh side ran out 1-17 to 0-11 victors against Roscommon in their relegation play-off at the Athletic Grounds.

Monaghan had looked in big trouble in normal time against Galway as they trailed by three points approaching full-time. Then Darren Hughes struck a crucial goal and while Matthew Tierney edged Galway back in front, Conor McManus stepped up to rescue his team with the point that brought the game to extra-time.

Galway had been in front 2-6 to 0-9 at the interval in normal time with goals coming from Paul Kelly and Robert Finnerty. They seemed set to close out the game in normal time but were reeled back in by Monaghan’s rally.

In extra-time the teams traded scores with Tierney producing a marvellous catch to claim a mark that resulted in the point that the teams at 2-17 to 1-20. A shootout looked on the cards but then McCarron intervened with the winning score.

He finished with 0-7, the same tally registered by Galway’s Shane Walsh. McManus scored 0-4 for Monaghan while Dessie Ward chipped in with 0-3.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney with Rian O'Neill after today's game. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

At the Athletic Grounds, Armagh triumphed by nine points as sprinted clear on the scoreboard in the second half. It was 1-7 to 0-7 in their favour at the break before they charged forward after that and won with something to spare.

Rían O’Neill struck 0-5 while his brother Oisin grabbed the only goal of the game for the Orchard County. Jemar Hall and Rory Grugan hit 0-3 apiece while Andrew Murnin scored 0-2.

Conor Cox was Roscommon’s top scorer with 0-5 while Ciaran Murtagh (0-3) and Diarmuid Murtagh (0-2) also chipped in for Anthony Cunningham’s team.

