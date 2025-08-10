Galway United and Shamrock Rovers share the spoils in Terryland stalemate

Galway United 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THE PRECEDING WEEKS shaped the backdrop for this encounter: United needed to get

something from the game, Rovers needed to get through the game.

The talk around Terryland though was about the absence of Ollie Horgan, a much-loved character in Galway and the league. Galway United confirmed on Saturday that the assistant manager would be standing down from his duties for the foreseeable future.

In the face of adversity, John Caulfield, with freshly-minted assistant Jon Daly at his side, went for the tried and trusted in his team. The first XI comprised players with 18 months or more service.

Stephen Bradley made six changes after Thursday’s trip to Kosovo. Ed McGinty, the three centre-backs and Matt Healy were the only survivors.

No one would argue that the home team had the better of the first half an hour. The only debate was as to whether they should have had a penalty when Dan Cleary hauled down Stephen Walsh. Kevin O’ Sullivan had an unenviable task to determine which side of the 18- yard line the foul took place.

He opted for a free, and Ed McGinty made a smart save from Jimmy Keohane’s low curling effort. The former Sligo stopper made a couple more key interventions as United piled forward in search of a crucial goal. Keohane was denied from distance, Walsh was just wide with a spectacular volley.

Rovers eventually settled and showed some passing fluency to take the sting out of the contest. They created little but nullified the hosts whose energy was now being expended in chasing.

Advertisement

It was the same story in the second. There was plenty of class to introduce from the bench, but none could provide the cutting edge that the visitors needed. It was United who had the best chance to take all three, when Dara McGuinness had a volley come off the inside of the post.

They will take a point and plenty of confidence from a spirited display, while Rovers have

much to look forward to.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Slevin, Cunningham; McCarthy (Bolger 64), Keohane, Hurley; Hickey (McGuinness 64), Walsh (Borden 75)

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Matthews, Cleary, Lopes, Grace, O’ Sullivan (Honohan 57); Healy, Malley (Watts 69), Nugent (Mandroiu 65); Greene (McGovern 57), Noonan (Gaffney 69)

Referee: K O’ Sullivan.

*****

Meanwhile, Shelbourne returned to the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division table after a 2-1 comeback win against Waterford at Tolka Park.

Defending champions Athlone Town briefly regained top spot after rescuing a 2-2 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park yesterday, but Eoin Wearen’s Reds won their game in hand this afternoon to move two points clear.

Fiana Bradley broke the deadlock in Drumcondra with a superb effort in the 17th minute, but Jess Gargan levelled matters early in the second half. The stand-in captain then went from scorer to creator on the hour-mark as she set Alex Kavanagh up for the winner, and the hosts held on for victory against the newcomers from the south-east.