Galway secure eight-point win and plunge Waterford into relegation trouble

Galway 2-18

Waterford 0-16

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY CHALKED UP their second win of the league and plunged Waterford into serious relegation trouble at Pearse Stadium.

Galway laid the foundation for victory in the opening half and bossed matters again after the restart as Waterford failed to mount a serious challenge against a home side who were on top in defence and offered considerably more in attack throughout.

Galway led by 2-11 to 0-11 at the break despite playing against the wind in the opening half.

Waterford led by 0-6 to 1-2 after eleven minutes and looked set to build a decent lead despite a sluggish first touch.

But Galway, boosted by a goal from wing-back Ronan Glennon in the third minute after good approach work by Padraic Mannion and Jason Rabbitte, took over and hit 1-7 without reply from the 12th to the 28th minute.

Cathal Mannion led the way, hitting four frees and two from play despite a couple of missed efforts from placed balls, while brother Padraic, playing his 120th game for Galway, manned the central defensive position with authority.

Cianan Fahy was full of running in midfield and with Aaron Niland picking off three points from play, Galway pulled away with Colm Molloy finishing to the net after being set up by Cathal Mannion and Tiernan Killeen.

Waterford, struggling to repeat the tempo they showed in Kilkenny last time out, managed to rally approaching half-time as they trailed by 2-9 to 0-6.

Goalkeeper Billy Nolan landed a free from 85 metres and Stephen Bennett added to his three frees to help reduce the margin but they went in at the break trailing by six and having to face the wind after the restart.

Waterford failed to make inroads into the deficit and Galway extended their advantage to eight points by the 42nd minute with Fahy and Cian Daniels dominating midfield.

Galway’s margin of victory would have been much greater had Waterford goalkeeper Nolan not produced some fine saves to deny Fahy and then later a penalty from Niland after he himself had been fouled, earning Waterford captain Mark Fitzgerald a black card.

Galway led by 2-16 to 0-14 after 48 minutes but, remarkably, both sides managed to score just two points each from there to the end as the game petered out to an inevitable conclusion.

Scorers for Galway: Cathal Mannion 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Aaron Niland 0-4 (0-1f), Ronan Glennon 1-0, Colm Molloy 1-0, Tom Monaghan 0-2, Cian Daniels 0-2, Jason Rabbitte 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-8 (0-7f), Jack Prendergast 0-2, Sean Walsh 0-2, Billy Nolan 0-1f, Iarlaith Daly 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Michael Kiely 0-1.

Galway

1 Stephen O’Halloran (Craughwell)

2. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge)

6. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore)

4. Kieran Hanrahan (Loughrea)

3. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

7. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

8. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

9. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins)

10. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)

11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

12. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

13. Jason Rabbittte (Athenry)

14. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs:

22. Conor Whelan (Kinvara) for Molloy (51)

25. Cullen Killeen (Loughrea) for Fahy (54)

18. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Glennon (60)

24. Declan McLaughlin (Portumna) for Rabbitte (63)

26. Conor Cooney (St Thomas) for Niland (66)

Waterford

1 Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner),

3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Paddy Leavy (Ballygunner)

6. Darragh Daly (Lismore)

7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

23. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

9. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

10. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

11. Rúaidhrí Waldron (De La Salle)

12. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

14. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

15.Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

Subs:

22. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Mahony (half-time)

20. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff) for Daly (half-time)

8. Sean Mackey (Fenor) for Waldron (43)

21. Tadgh de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for Shane Bennett (48)

26. Jack Fagan (De La Salle) for Kiely (65)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)