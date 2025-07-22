Ringrose shows class on Lions return in front of his family

THERE’S A BIT of a Ringrose reunion going on in Melbourne.

Lions centre Garry’s wife and young son have flown in to follow his efforts in Australia, as have his parents and two brothers. Throw in the fact that his aunt and cousins live in Melbourne and Ringrose is not shy of support.

They would all have been delighted to see the 30-year-old make such an impressive return from head injury in the Lions’ hard-fought win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium tonight.

“The effort that they make to come to the other side of the world, you want to do them proud,” said Ringrose.

Ringrose missed last weekend’s first Test against the Wallabies because of that concussion but he is firmly back in the mix for the second Test on Saturday, having played more than 60 minutes off the bench against the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Speaking post-match, Ringrose was a happy man. But, as is his way, he firstly stressed how gutted he was for Scotland wing Darcy Graham having to limp off injured so soon after scoring a try on his Lions debut.

Jamie Osborne shifted to the wing and Ringrose came on earlier than expected. He did his Test chances no harm with a razor-sharp performance alongside the equally impressive captain Owen Farrell.

“It was actually pretty cool to get a chance to play with Owen, someone I would have admired for my whole career,” said Ringrose.

Ringrose consoles the injured Darcy Graham. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The Irishman said it was hard to pick out just one thing that impressed him about Farrell.

“From the off, his leadership in the week. It was a challenging turnaround from the first Test, then you’re travelling, then your captain’s run. He didn’t miss a beat in terms of that leadership and bringing players with him. Even the guys coming in, the challenge of new guys into the environment, and getting guys up to speed, he was leading that.

“When he talks, everyone listens. What he’s saying is the right pitch and hits the spot every time, and I could feel it out there as well. That’s not even talking about the rugby side of things. His ability at the line because he’s that kind of 10/12, physicality at the line when it’s needed. What else? His work rate for Duhan’s try.

“The work rate to take the ball to the far edge, then off the ball his work rate to then be the link player for Duhan to score on the other edge. In big moments, he’s someone who consistently delivers and he delivered today.”

Ringrose delivered too. He was seen as being in the driving seat for the Test number 13 shirt before his concussion. Scotland’s Huw Jones was good in that jersey last Saturday, but Andy Farrell must be heavily tempted to go with Ringrose this weekend.

He said the second Test selection hasn’t caused him any sleepless nights, although he obviously hopes he has done enough.

“Ah yeah, but it’s the team first,” said Ringrose.

“Wherever I fit in to help the team win, I’ll be all in on that. Yeah, happy out with the win today and then it’s kind of a cool challenge in that it’s a Test game in a few days and it’s all hands on deck from tomorrow morning really.”

Ringrose with Jamie Osborne. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Lions have a day off tomorrow and while Ringrose said he will get some family time in, he will also be on the laptop reviewing his game and thinking ahead to the next challenge against the Wallabies.

With Sione Tuipulotu, Bundee Aki, Ringrose, Jones, Farrell, and now Osborne all capable of playing in the midfield, the Lions aren’t short of options.

Ringrose was delighted to see Osborne scoring two tries on his Lions debut tonight.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Ringrose. “Lucky enough to train with him, especially before he even made his Leinster debut.

“You’re training with him for a year or two, and you could just see he’s got something. So absolutely delighted for him and his family as well. Called in late from Irish camp and then to fit in, it just doesn’t surprise me.”

And it wouldn’t be any great surprise if Ringrose has a part to play this Saturday.