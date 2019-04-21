This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Man United players are like Japanese knotweed, they're rancid' - Gary Neville

The former England international was unimpressed with the Red Devils’ performance against Everton and insisted some players need to be let go

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,936 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4601840
Man United players react after the defeat.
GARY NEVILLE HAS criticised the Manchester United squad following their 4-0 defeat to Everton, comparing them to Japanese knotweed that is “attacking the foundations” of the club.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing loss to the Toffees on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men unable to compete with Marco Silva’s rampant Everton side.

The Manchester club eventually fell to a 4-0 loss, managing just one shot on target themselves at Goodison Park throughout the entire 90 minutes.

After the game, Neville voiced his anger at the performance and insisted the result was simply down to the players underperforming.

“I’m furious to be honest with you,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “Clubs over the last seven years, if you have weeds in your garden you’ve got to get rid of them, but there are some Japanese knotweed at that football club.

“It’s attacking the foundations of the house and it needs dealing with properly. 

“A few weeks ago I said that Jose Mourinho and the fans stuck with him, but wanted him out at the end.

They aren’t going to want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out. Those players now, well and truly their heads are on the line.”

Man Utd are now sixth in the Premier League on 64 points, which is two behind Arsenal in fourth.

Solskjaer’s men have just four games left this season, against Manchester City, Chelsea, Huddersfield and Cardiff City.

