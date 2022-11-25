Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Cooney on Soccer: A front-row seat on Iran's day of pure emotion

Iran’s Group B campaign is one of the stories of the World Cup so far, writes Gavin Cooney in his latest members article from Doha.

1 hour ago 1,062 Views 0 Comments

unnamed-13

This article by Gavin Cooney is available in full exclusively to The42 Members.

To get the full article directly to your inbox, join The42 Membership now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS or Android app

AFTER ALL THE empty rhetoric and the queasy whataboutery, it was great to feel a direct shot of pure emotion at the World Cup today. 

Iran at this World Cup is an astonishing story really, as the team took a brave stance against their repressive leaders in refusing to sing the national anthem before Monday’s game with England. The anthem was rewritten after the 1979 revolution in which the current regime rose to power, and so it is undoubtedly an emblem of the regime rather than the country. 

In contrast, the football team is an emblem of the country rather than the regime. 

The players made their protest at great personal risk and the stakes were spelled out rather ominously on the day before today’s game against Wales, when outspoken former international footballer Voria Ghafouri was arrested for supposedly spreading “propaganda”. 

Today the players did sing the anthem but they did so without a hint of passion, and the subtext became clear to the Iranian fans in the stands. Iran supporters are among the most numerous on the ground here in Doha, and they are all eager to speak to journalists of the injustice back home. 

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

There is also a true communion between players and supporters, and it’s an example of the amazing power of any World Cup. This tournament is giving Iran supporters a platform to criticise and disavow their rulers while the players are giving them a different, collective vision of their country to support. 

My seat in the press box for today’s game against Wales was right beside the Iranian fans and It was amazing to witness their outpouring of emotion as their side scored two late goals: it’s truly the best way to win a football match. I am not exaggerating when I said I found the whole experience quite affirming…

Don’t miss out on the rest of this exclusive article – The42 Members get this and all of our exclusive pieces delivered directly to their inbox. Join now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS or Android app.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie