Cooney on Soccer: A front-row seat on Iran's day of pure emotion

AFTER ALL THE empty rhetoric and the queasy whataboutery, it was great to feel a direct shot of pure emotion at the World Cup today.

Iran at this World Cup is an astonishing story really, as the team took a brave stance against their repressive leaders in refusing to sing the national anthem before Monday’s game with England. The anthem was rewritten after the 1979 revolution in which the current regime rose to power, and so it is undoubtedly an emblem of the regime rather than the country.

In contrast, the football team is an emblem of the country rather than the regime.

The players made their protest at great personal risk and the stakes were spelled out rather ominously on the day before today’s game against Wales, when outspoken former international footballer Voria Ghafouri was arrested for supposedly spreading “propaganda”.

Today the players did sing the anthem but they did so without a hint of passion, and the subtext became clear to the Iranian fans in the stands. Iran supporters are among the most numerous on the ground here in Doha, and they are all eager to speak to journalists of the injustice back home.

There is also a true communion between players and supporters, and it’s an example of the amazing power of any World Cup. This tournament is giving Iran supporters a platform to criticise and disavow their rulers while the players are giving them a different, collective vision of their country to support.

My seat in the press box for today’s game against Wales was right beside the Iranian fans and It was amazing to witness their outpouring of emotion as their side scored two late goals: it’s truly the best way to win a football match. I am not exaggerating when I said I found the whole experience quite affirming…

