Gavin Thornbury signs new deal with Connacht

CONNACHT LOCK GAVIN Thornbury has signed a new deal with the province to keep him in Galway for the 2023/24 season.

The 29-year-old, who came through the Leinster Academy, has made 71 appearances for the province since joining in 2017, arriving after a stint in New Zealand.

Thornbury missed the majority of the 2021/22 season through injury. He featured eight times for Connacht this season before being ruled out of the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury against Brive in December.

“Gavin is a top class second row forward, and he adds a lot of experience to the brilliant depth that we have in that position,” said Connacht director of rugby, Andy Friend.

“The injury in Brive was very unfortunate but he’s progressing well with his rehab and I’m sure he’ll play a huge part in next season’s campaign.”

“I’m pleased to be able to commit to Connacht for another season,” Thornbury added.

“It’s been my home for many years now and I’m looking forward to returning to full fitness and working with Pete and the new coaching team next season.”

The announcement follows yesterday’s news that Denis Buckley has also put pen to paper on a new contract.

The loosehead prop has agreed an initial three-year deal, with Connacht having an option on the third year.

