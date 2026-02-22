Rory McIlroy six off the lead in second ahead of final round at Genesis Invitational

RORY MCILROY SITS six shots off the lead in second ahead of the final round of The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour.

Jacob Bridgeman is in control after a sizzling round of 64 on moving day at Riviera Country Club. The American is 19-under for the tournament.

You can view the leaderboard here>

McIlroy signed for a two-under 69 today, with birdies on the first, sixth and 11th, and a bogey on the 10th.

The Holywood man was just one shot off the joint-lead held by Bridgeman and Marco Penge at the halfway mark, but the home hero had a superb Saturday. An eagle on the 11th was a highlight, while he had seven birdies and two bogeys.

South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter is a shot behind McIlroy in third, while Aaron Rai of England is one further back in fourth.

Shane Lowry also carded a round of 69 today to sit three-under for the tournament.

Having shot rounds of 73 and 68, the Offaly man signed for two-under on moving day after four birdies and two birdies (on the last three holes).

Lowry birdied the sixth, 10th, 11th and 15th, but will be disappointed to have dropped shots on holes 16 and 18.

More to follow.