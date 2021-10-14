Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly lands second player of the month award this season

Georgie Kelly with his SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month Award for September.

BOHEMIANS STRIKER GEORGIE Kelly has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for the second time this season.

Kelly bagged four goals in September, including a stunning late equaliser against Derry City, which leaves him on top of the Premier Division scoring chats with 18 goals.

Sean Boyd of Finn Harps and Dundalk centre forward Patrick Hoban finished in second and third respectively.

The 24-year-old was also the recipient of June’s award and this is the fourth consecutive month that it has been won by a Bohemians player.

“To pick up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland award for the second time is unexpected,” Kelly said. “It’s four in a row now for Bohs, which is an incredible achievement.

“The goal against Derry is definitely one of my best. I probably won’t score many more of them.

“I should have headed it to be honest, but for some reason I took it down and hit it over the shoulder. It was a nice finish and a great game, so that was a good advert for the league.”

