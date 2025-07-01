Advertisement
Ger Brennan after Louth's victory in the Leinster final. Tom Maher/INPHO
Ger Brennan steps down as Louth manager after Leinster-winning season

The former Dublin star steps away after guiding the Wee County to a first Leinster title in 68 years.
7.24pm, 1 Jul 2025
GER BRENNAN HAS stepped down as manager of the Louth footballers after two seasons in charge.

The news was first reported by LMFM, with Brennan stepping away after helping Louth to a first Leinster SFC title in 68 years. They also reached an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, where they lost out to Donegal.

His departure follows speculation linking him with the Dublin footballers following Dessie Farrell’s decision to step down as manager.

The former Dublin defender was first appointed as Louth boss in October 2023 on a two-year-term, with the option of a third.

Brennan took over following Mickey Harte’s shock exit and managed Louth to a Leinster final in his first year at the helm, where they were narrowly defeated by Dublin.

The Wee County returned to the provincial decider this year — their third in a row — where they edged out Meath after a dramatic showpiece in Croke Park.

More to follow…

