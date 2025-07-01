Ger Brennan steps down as Louth manager after Leinster-winning season

GER BRENNAN HAS stepped down as manager of the Louth footballers after two seasons in charge.

The news was first reported by LMFM, with Brennan stepping away after helping Louth to a first Leinster SFC title in 68 years. They also reached an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, where they lost out to Donegal.

His departure follows speculation linking him with the Dublin footballers following Dessie Farrell’s decision to step down as manager.

The former Dublin defender was first appointed as Louth boss in October 2023 on a two-year-term, with the option of a third.

Brennan took over following Mickey Harte’s shock exit and managed Louth to a Leinster final in his first year at the helm, where they were narrowly defeated by Dublin.

The Wee County returned to the provincial decider this year — their third in a row — where they edged out Meath after a dramatic showpiece in Croke Park.

