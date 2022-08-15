Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 15 August 2022
Tottenham midfielder Lo Celso rejoins Villarreal on loan

The 26-year-old found his feet at the same Spanish club in the second half of last season but has been unable to break into Antonio Conte’s plans.

By AFP
Giovani Lo Celso in action for Villarreal last season.
Image: Ivan Terron/Dppi
Image: Ivan Terron/Dppi

TOTTENHAM MIDFEIDLER GIOVANI Lo Celso has joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season.

Lo Celso spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal and has returned after failing to win a place in Antonio Conte’s side at the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Tottenham have inserted a break clause into the loan deal that allows them to listen to permanent offers for Lo Celso if they want to sell the 26-year-old in January.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham from Real Betis in 2019 and has made 84 appearances for the north London club.

The Argentina international played 22 times for Villarreal last term, helping Unai Emery’s team reach the Champions League semi-finals.

– © AFP 2022

