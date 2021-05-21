BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 21 May 2021
Ex-Ireland international Girvan Dempsey to leave coaching role with Bath

The returning David Williams will become attack and backs coach following the former Leinster star’s exit.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 May 2021, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago
GIRVAN DEMPSEY IS “looking forward to a new chapter” after it was announced that his time on the coaching staff at Bath will end when his contract expires this summer.

The returning David Williams will become the club’s attack and backs coach as Dempsey departs after three seasons.

The former Ireland international had served as Leinster’s backs coach before joining the Premiership outfit in 2018.

“He is an outstanding person inside and out. I want to thank him for everything he has given to the club in his three seasons with us,” Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said of the 45-year-old Dubliner.

“He, like all of us, is judged on the 80 but it is his attention to detail in the 10,000 minutes that is a true reflection of his character. Girvan will be missed by everyone and we all wish him the success he deserves in his next venture.”

A farewell statement from Bath credited the ex-Leinster fullback with being “a big part of the club both on and off the field, playing an integral role in developing young players on the cusp of the international game” since his arrival. 

“Bath is a very special place and I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bath Rugby,” said Dempsey, a Heineken Cup winner who earned 82 caps for Ireland during his playing career.

“I’d like to thank Stuart [Hooper], all the players and staff for the warm welcome they afforded me and my family. I also want to thank our brilliant supporters, who we have sadly missed down at the Rec.

“I leave having forged many great friendships and with a lot of happy memories. I’m really looking forward to a new chapter and I wish everyone at Bath Rugby every success for the future.”

Williams, who previously worked in Bath’s academy, will succeed Dempsey following a two-and-a-half-year spell as attack coach with the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Paul Dollery
