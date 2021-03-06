Denise Foster to take over as trainer while Gordon Elliott serves suspension for six months

TRAINER DENISE FOSTER has been confirmed as the replacement at Gordon Elliott’s racing yard for the duration of his suspension from the sport.

Foster will take over the licence at Cullentra Stables with Elliott banned from training horses for six months following the investigation into the photo that showed him sitting on a dead horse.

The news that Foster, who is a trainer based at Enfield in Meath, is taking on the role was confirmed this afternoon by Gordon Elliott Racing after it had earlier emerged as a story in The Racing Post.

It potentially paves the way for horses previously trained by Elliott to run at this year’s Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. The BHA (British Horseracing Authority) last night confirmed that if horses are transferred directly to other licensed trainers before Tuesday 9 March, when the suspension is due to commence, they will be able to run.

Elliott’s licence as a trainer was suspended yesterday for 12 months following a ruling by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, with the final six months of that ban suspended.

Today’s statement in full reads:

“Gordon Elliott Racing is pleased to confirm the Racing Post story that Denise Foster will take over the licence at Cullentra Stables during the period of Gordon Elliott’s suspension.

“Denise is vastly experienced and her appointment is great news for staff and owners. Gordon will be available to assist her as she requires.”

