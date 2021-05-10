BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 10 May 2021
Graham Burke dismisses Brian Kerr exchange as 'friendly banter'

The Rovers’ forward celebrated his goal against Pat’s by pressing his finger to his lips in front of the former Ireland boss.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 10 May 2021, 9:55 AM
Graham Burke and Brian Kerr.
Image: Inpho
Graham Burke and Brian Kerr.
GRAHAM BURKE CELEBRATED his equalising goal against Saint Patrick’s Athletic by wheeling around to face the terrace on which Brian Kerr stood, pressing his finger to his lips to the former Irish manager. 

Rovers ultimately won the top-of-the-table clash 2-1, with a last-minute winning goal from Danny Mandroiu, and after the game, Burke played down the significance of his celebrations. 

“Me and Finner [Ronan Finn] were having an argument together and he [Kerr] was shouting on things and all that. The thing in the game, it was just banter, I don’t know how it’s going to go down. It’s all friendly banter, I hope he doesn’t take anything by it.

“I know he’s a big Pat’s fan over there shouting on the lads, I heard him encouraging the lads. Me and Finner were having an argument and he’s probably trying to get into it to rile us up or something. I just tried to rile him up.

“What he’s done is incredible, he’s had an incredible career himself, I hope he doesn’t take anything by it. For me, it’s just a bit of friendly banter.”

Burke, having been booked in a separate incident shortly after his goal, was substituted for the game’s closing stages, but watched on from the stand as Mandroiu won the game in the second minute of stoppage time. 

The goal is the latest emblem of Mandroiu’s fantastic start to his debut season at Rovers, having joined in the off-season having fallen out of favour at Bohemians last year.

“I think it’s obviously disappointing for Danny last year to not play as many games, I don’t know the ins and outs of why that was”, said Burke. “Everybody looking at it, you’d be thinking why isn’t Danny Mandroiu playing, he’s one of the best players.

“He probably thought himself he had to move on, it’s a great addition to our squad, he’s settled in really well. You might not associate that with him but he has that in his locker, we’re all energy and pressing and powerful lads and he showed his athleticism, to get on the end of it. I thought he was going to run out of bit of steam, I thought he was looking for a bit of contact for a penalty but brilliant composure to do that so late in the game, is brilliant for him.” 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

