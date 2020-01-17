Ireland defender Cunningham has loan spell at Blackburn cut short

Rovers have thanked the 28-year-old for his efforts.

Rovers have thanked the 28-year-old for his efforts.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL GREG Cunningham has ended his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers to return to parent club Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old joined the Championship club on a season-long loan in August, and made 10 starts before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a league game away to QPR two months later.

Galway native Cunningham, who has endured a torrid time with injuries throughout his career, will now return to the Bluebirds to continue his rehabilitation.

“Rovers would like to thank Greg for his efforts and we wish him well for the future,” a brief statement from Blackburn reads.

Having first made his senior debut for Ireland in 2010, the Manchester City product has been in and around squads in recent years but earned the last of his four caps back in 2013.

Last season, he played just eight times for Cardiff as they got relegated from the Premier League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!