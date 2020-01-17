This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland defender Cunningham has loan spell at Blackburn cut short

The Galway full-back has returned to Cardiff City to continue rehabilitation on an ACL injury.

By Ben Blake Friday 17 Jan 2020, 2:32 PM
46 minutes ago 1,221 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4969424
Rovers have thanked the 28-year-old for his efforts.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Rovers have thanked the 28-year-old for his efforts.
Rovers have thanked the 28-year-old for his efforts.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL GREG Cunningham has ended his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers to return to parent club Cardiff City. 

The 28-year-old joined the Championship club on a season-long loan in August, and made 10 starts before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a league game away to QPR two months later. 

Galway native Cunningham, who has endured a torrid time with injuries throughout his career, will now return to the Bluebirds to continue his rehabilitation. 

“Rovers would like to thank Greg for his efforts and we wish him well for the future,” a brief statement from Blackburn reads.

Having first made his senior debut for Ireland in 2010, the Manchester City product has been in and around squads in recent years but earned the last of his four caps back in 2013.

Last season, he played just eight times for Cardiff as they got relegated from the Premier League. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie