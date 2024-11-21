Guardiola signs new two-year Manchester City contract

PEP GUARDIOLA has extended his Manchester City contract for a further two seasons it was announced Thursday, saying he had “everything a manager could ever wish for” at the Etihad Stadium.

The 53-year-old Spaniard would have been out of contract on July 1 next year, but has now agreed a new two-year deal extension with the Premier League champions.

Guardiola’s decision to stay is a boost to City as they wait to discover if they will be punished after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules — charges the club deny completely.

City are also currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, although they are second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola took over at City in 2016 and has since won a total of 18 trophies across all competitions, including six Premier League titles with the last four coming in succession — an English record.

He led City to a league, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2023, while the club also won the League Cup four years in a row under him between 2018 and 2021.

- ‘Special feeling’ -

Guardiola, who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player and coach at Barcelona before taking charge of German giants Bayern Munich, said in a club statement: “Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together.

“I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – the owner, the chairman Khaldoon (Al Mubarak), Ferran (Soriano), Txiki (Begiristain), the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game.

“His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our club, and the English game at large.

“This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books.”