Advertisement
More Stories
Hannah Dingley (file pic). Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeWave Goodbye

Hannah Dingley to depart FAI for Man City role

The Uefa Pro Licence holder will leave this summer.
10.43am, 19 May 2025

HANNAH DINGLEY is leaving her role as Head of Women & Girls’ Football in the Football Association of Ireland, it has been confirmed.

The Uefa Pro Licence holder will depart in the summer to take up a new position Girls’ Head of Academy with Manchester City.

Dingley leaves after just over a year in the role, having begun the job in May last year, launching the FAI’s Women & Girls’ Football Action Plan in March.

The Wales native was previously appointed academy manager at Forest Green Rovers in 2019 and in 2023, became the first woman to manage a senior men’s team in English football, taking over as caretaker boss following Duncan Ferguson’s departure.

She also had stints at Burton Albion, Lincoln Ladies and Notts County.

Dingley took over the role from Eileen Gleeson after the latter was appointed as Ireland’s permanent manager.

Gleeson has since been replaced in the job by Carla Ward, but is understood to still be an FAI employee.

The FAI say details on Dingley’s successor will be announced “in due course”.

The news comes less than a month after chief football officer Marc Canham confirmed he would be leaving the association.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie