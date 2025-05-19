Hannah Dingley to depart FAI for Man City role

HANNAH DINGLEY is leaving her role as Head of Women & Girls’ Football in the Football Association of Ireland, it has been confirmed.

The Uefa Pro Licence holder will depart in the summer to take up a new position Girls’ Head of Academy with Manchester City.

Advertisement

Dingley leaves after just over a year in the role, having begun the job in May last year, launching the FAI’s Women & Girls’ Football Action Plan in March.

The Wales native was previously appointed academy manager at Forest Green Rovers in 2019 and in 2023, became the first woman to manage a senior men’s team in English football, taking over as caretaker boss following Duncan Ferguson’s departure.

She also had stints at Burton Albion, Lincoln Ladies and Notts County.

Dingley took over the role from Eileen Gleeson after the latter was appointed as Ireland’s permanent manager.

Gleeson has since been replaced in the job by Carla Ward, but is understood to still be an FAI employee.

The FAI say details on Dingley’s successor will be announced “in due course”.

The news comes less than a month after chief football officer Marc Canham confirmed he would be leaving the association.