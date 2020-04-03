Flick handed Bayern Munich job on a permanent basis

HANSI FLICK HAS been handed a three-year deal at Bayern Munich.

The 55-year-old, a former midfielder with the Bavarian giants between 1985-90, initially took over as interim manager after Niko Kovac’s departure in November.

His contract was due to run out at the end of this season, but he has put pen to paper on an extension until 2023.

A former assistant of Joachim Loew (Germany) and Giovanni Trapattoni (Red Bull Salzburg), Flick has steadied the ship at Bayern over the past four months — winning 18 out of 21 competitive matches in all competitions.

Before the spread of Covid-19 brought a halt to football globally, the club were sitting four points ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

They also had one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to a 3-0 first leg win over Chelsea in the round of 16.

“I look forward to tackling the upcoming tasks together with my coaches and the management team,” said Flick.

The conversations with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were very good and characterised by great mutual trust. Together we have defined the direction for the coming years. I’m sure that we can achieve a lot together.”

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: “FC Bayern is very happy with Hansi Flick’s work. The team has developed very well under him and plays attractive football, which is also reflected in the results. We are the only German club that is still represented in all three competitions.

“I also like the way he leads the team, his human qualities are convincing, his empathy speaks for him. FC Bayern trusts Hansi Flick and we are convinced that we will continue to achieve our goals with him in the future.”

