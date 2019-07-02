Leicester turn down Man United's £70m bid for Maguire - reports

The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017.

The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017.

LEICESTER CITY HAVE reportedly rejected a Manchester United bid, believed to be £70 million, for defender Harry Maguire.

United and city rivals Man City have been chasing the 26-year-old’s signature this summer, with both initially offering £65m for his services over the past fortnight.

That is short of the Foxes’ valuation, but a number of British media outlets, including the BBC and Sky Sports, are reporting today that the Red Devils have come back with an increased bid of £70m.

However, Leicester have once again knocked back the interest as manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to hold onto the England centre-half.

Maguire only signed a new five-year deal last September, and it is believed that he won’t force a move away from the King Power Stadium.

United are looking to bolster their squad with an experienced Premier League player, having already added Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James to their ranks this summer.

City, meanwhile, are in the market for a centre-half as captain Vincent Kompany has left to become player-manager of Anderlecht.

Nicolas Otamendi’s future at the Premier League champions is still uncertain too, and he could yet leave — with Atletico Madrid reportedly interested.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!