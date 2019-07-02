This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Leicester turn down Man United's £70m bid for Maguire - reports

The England centre-half has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Foxes this summer.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,270 Views 12 Comments
The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017.
The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LEICESTER CITY HAVE reportedly rejected a Manchester United bid, believed to be £70 million, for defender Harry Maguire. 

United and city rivals Man City have been chasing the 26-year-old’s signature this summer, with both initially offering £65m for his services over the past fortnight. 

That is short of the Foxes’ valuation, but a number of British media outlets, including the BBC and Sky Sports, are reporting today that the Red Devils have come back with an increased bid of £70m. 

However, Leicester have once again knocked back the interest as manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to hold onto the England centre-half. 

Maguire only signed a new five-year deal last September, and it is believed that he won’t force a move away from the King Power Stadium. 

United are looking to bolster their squad with an experienced Premier League player, having already added Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James to their ranks this summer. 

City, meanwhile, are in the market for a centre-half as captain Vincent Kompany has left to become player-manager of Anderlecht.

Nicolas Otamendi’s future at the Premier League champions is still uncertain too, and he could yet leave — with Atletico Madrid reportedly interested.  

Ben Blake
