Monday 6 July, 2020
17-year-old sensation Harvey Elliott signs first professional deal with Liverpool

The England underage international made his senior debut for the Reds in September.

By Ben Blake Monday 6 Jul 2020, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,451 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5142752
Elliott has signed on with the Reds.
Image: Twitter/Liverpool FC
Elliott has signed on with the Reds.
Elliott has signed on with the Reds.
Image: Twitter/Liverpool FC

LIVERPOOL HAVE TIED down teenage winger Harvey Elliott with his first professional contract. 

Elliott joined the newly-crowned Premier League champions from Fulham last July, and made his competitive debut against MK Dons in the EFL Cup in September — making him the second-youngest player in Liverpool’s history.

He has featured eight times in total this season, and became eligible for a pro deal when he turned 17 in April. 

“I think since the first day I’ve walked in, it’s been an indescribable journey so far,” Elliott said. 

“I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family. I’m excited to see what the future holds and I’m just excited to give everything to the club and the fans.”

“I think when I stepped out on the Anfield pitch when I played Arsenal, I think it was an emotional thing for me,” the England U17 international added. “To obviously be watching the players and to be playing them with them, honestly it’s a dream come true.

“To be in and around the fans as well, to hear them singing You’ll Never Walk Alone when you’re stepping out on the pitch, it did bring a tear to my eye. I just can’t wait to give everything back to them and just to show them what I can do.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

