'He is a world-class player. He’s important, he is a giver' - Munster's Snyman hailed

GRAHAM ROWNTREE says the return of World Cup winner RG Snyman after his injury nightmare is the perfect boost as they head into the business end of the season seeking glory on two fronts.

The Springbok came on to a rapturous reception for the final quarter at Musgrave Park on Friday as Munster just about held on for a 49-42 URC win over Scarlets in a remarkable game.

The 6’9” lock had only managed a total of 54 minutes spread across four games after suffering two cruciate injuries since joining Munster almost three years ago and Rowntree said it’s a brilliant tonic to have such an iconic player available as they bid for glory in the URC and Champions Cup.

“It’s everything, he is a world-class player. He’s important, he is a giver, he gives to the group and lads just enjoy having him around and being in his company and learning from him.

“It’s great to have him around, we have a few lads coming back for the Glasgow game as well, coming back from injury.

“We have lost Tadhg (Beirne) for a period of time but we have a few more guys coming back for the Glasgow game but we just had to get it right for this game against Scarlets.

“It’s been a challenging seven days for the club and a big bonus was getting RG back on the field.”

The deaths of former Munster and Ireland team manager Brian O’Brien and former scrum-half Tom Tierney, who Rowntree played with at Leicester Tigers, provided a sombre and difficult background to Friday night’s game.

“I played with Tom at Leicester, coached with him as well. A huge character, our thoughts go out to Mary and the family.

“It’s been a challenge, an emotional week on many fronts. I’m proud of how we handled it as a club internally and individually. We trained well on the back of it. Yeah, proud of them.”