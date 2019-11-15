Healy and Dillane return from injury in Connacht team to face Montpellier

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has recalled Ultan Dillane and Matt Healy to his starting XV for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 clash with Montpellier in Galway [KO 1pm, BT Sport].

Second row Dillane and left wing Healy make timely returns from injury for the meeting with the Top 14 side at the Sportsground.

Dillane and Healy are back from injury.

Ireland international Bundee Aki comes into the starting team after playing off the bench against Leinster in last weekend’s heavy Pro14 defeat in Galway, while Aussie back row Colby Fainga’a is included at blindside flanker.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy gets the nod at tighthead prop in the absence of the injured Finlay Bealham, as Sligo man Cillian Gallagher gets his Champions Cup debut in the second row due to Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux being ruled out with injuries.

Healy makes up the back three with Niyi Adeolokun and fullback Tadhg Leader, while Aki is joined in midfield by Kyle Godwin, with Tom Farrell absent from the matchday 23 after sustaining a knock in the Leinster game.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade are the halfback pairing, with Paul Boyle and captain Jarrad Butler joining Fainga’a in the back row, as Tom McCartney and Denis Buckley complete the front row alongside Robertson-McCoy.

Former Australia 7s wing John Porch is included among the bench options, while Stephen Kerins provides scrum-half back-up in the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Marmion.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have named a beefy forward pack and former All Blacks out-half Aaron Cruden in their number 10 shirt.

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Cillian Gallagher

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Colby Fainga’a

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Kenny

19. Eoghan Masterson

20. Robin Copeland

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Tom Daly

23. John Porch

Montpellier:

15. Anthony Bouthier

14. Gabriel N’gandebe

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Jan Serfontein

11. Yvan Reilhac

10. Aaron Cruden

9. Benoit Paillaugue (captain)

1. Mikheil Nariashvili

2. Youri Delhommel

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Nico Janse van Rensburg

5. Paul Willemse

6. Kelian Galletier

7. Yacouba Camara

8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Bismarck Du Plessis

17. Grégory Fichten

18. Jannie Du Plessis

19. Fulgence Ouedraogo

20. Enzo Sanga

21. Julien Bardy

22. Henry Immelman

23. Jacques Du Plessis

Referee: Matthew Carley [England].