Friday 15 November, 2019
Healy and Dillane return from injury in Connacht team to face Montpellier

Head coach Andy Friend is, however, missing several important players due to injury.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 15 Nov 2019, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,822 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892853

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has recalled Ultan Dillane and Matt Healy to his starting XV for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 clash with Montpellier in Galway [KO 1pm, BT Sport].

Second row Dillane and left wing Healy make timely returns from injury for the meeting with the Top 14 side at the Sportsground.

pjimage Dillane and Healy are back from injury.

Ireland international Bundee Aki comes into the starting team after playing off the bench against Leinster in last weekend’s heavy Pro14 defeat in Galway, while Aussie back row Colby Fainga’a is included at blindside flanker.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy gets the nod at tighthead prop in the absence of the injured Finlay Bealham, as Sligo man Cillian Gallagher gets his Champions Cup debut in the second row due to Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux being ruled out with injuries.

Healy makes up the back three with Niyi Adeolokun and fullback Tadhg Leader, while Aki is joined in midfield by Kyle Godwin, with Tom Farrell absent from the matchday 23 after sustaining a knock in the Leinster game.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade are the halfback pairing, with Paul Boyle and captain Jarrad Butler joining Fainga’a in the back row, as Tom McCartney and Denis Buckley complete the front row alongside Robertson-McCoy.

Former Australia 7s wing John Porch is included among the bench options, while Stephen Kerins provides scrum-half back-up in the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Marmion.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have named a beefy forward pack and former All Blacks out-half Aaron Cruden in their number 10 shirt.

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Cillian Gallagher
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Colby Fainga’a
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Matthew Burke
18. Conor Kenny
19. Eoghan Masterson
20. Robin Copeland
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Tom Daly
23. John Porch

Montpellier:

15. Anthony Bouthier
14. Gabriel N’gandebe
13. Arthur Vincent
12. Jan Serfontein
11. Yvan Reilhac
10. Aaron Cruden
9. Benoit Paillaugue (captain)

1. Mikheil Nariashvili
2. Youri Delhommel
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Nico Janse van Rensburg
5. Paul Willemse
6. Kelian Galletier
7. Yacouba Camara
8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Bismarck Du Plessis
17. Grégory Fichten
18. Jannie Du Plessis
19. Fulgence Ouedraogo
20. Enzo Sanga
21. Julien Bardy
22. Henry Immelman
23. Jacques Du Plessis

Referee: Matthew Carley [England].

