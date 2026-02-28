The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Hearts edge closer to Scottish Premiership title ahead of Old Firm derby
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
HEARTS BEAT Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership today.
The result leaves them with a seven-point lead at the top ahead of the Rangers-Celtic clash tomorrow.
More to follow
