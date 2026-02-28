More Stories
Claudio Braga of Hearts celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Hearts edge closer to Scottish Premiership title ahead of Old Firm derby

Celtic and Rangers play each other tomorrow.
4.56pm, 28 Feb 2026

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

  • Dundee 3 Hibernian 3 
  • Falkirk 5 Kilmarnock 1
  • Hearts 1 Aberdeen 0
  • Livingston 1  St Mirren 1
  • Motherwell 2 Dundee United 0

HEARTS BEAT Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership today.

The result leaves them with a seven-point lead at the top ahead of the Rangers-Celtic clash tomorrow.

More to follow

