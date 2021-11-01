Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 November 2021
Hearts apologise after Orange Order’s ‘The Sash’ is played over PA system

Video footage emerged on social media of the song being relayed in the stadium.

By Press Association Monday 1 Nov 2021, 6:32 PM
General views around The Tynecastle Stadium, home of Heart of Midlothian FC.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HEARTS HAVE apologised after an Orange Order anthem was played over their public address system during a Tynecastle open day.

Video footage emerged on social media of ‘The Sash’ being relayed in the stadium during a Foundation of Hearts event on Sunday to celebrate the club’s new fan-owned status.

A club statement read: “During the day’s festivities, an incident occurred whereby a song was played over the PA system.

“The song in question has no connection to Hearts and it has no place at Tynecastle.

“As soon as the club was made aware of the issue the PA system was switched off, the incident investigated and swiftly concluded.

“Club officials apologised at the time to those inside the stadium who brought the matter to their attention.

“The club would now like to further extend that apology to our wider fanbase after videos of the incident were shared on social media.

“Procedures have already been implemented that will ensure such an incident is never repeated.”

Read next:

