Hearts increase pressure on Rangers, Celtic

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Aberdeen 2-3 Dundee

Dundee United 1-1 Kilmarnock

Hearts 1-0 Falkirk

ISLAM CHESNOKOV’S FIRST Hearts goal earned a 1-0 win over Falkirk and opened up a five-point lead for the Jambos at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

With both Celtic and Rangers in action on Sunday, Derek McInnes’ men had the chance to apply pressure to the Glasgow giants in a tight three-way title race.

Advertisement

Hearts needed a reaction from last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Rangers to keep their quest to become the first non-Old Firm champions of Scotland in 41 years on track.

Chesnokov, a January signing from Kazakh side FC Tobol, prodded home the only goal just before half-time.

The home side were kept at bay by Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain in the second half, but did enough for a vital three points.

Second-placed Rangers can cut the gap back to two points when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Livingston.

Defending champions Celtic are now six points off the top but have two games in hand, starting with the visit of Hibernian on Sunday.

– © AFP 2026