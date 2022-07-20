England have yet to be tested - tonight we'll find out if they are true Euros favourites

TONIGHT IS THE night that will determine whether England are truly the favourites to win the European Championships.

England have yet to be tested in the tournament so far – group opponents Norway came into the tournament known as a great side but didn’t come close to their own standards – but if they can pull off a win against Spain, they’ll be in the driving seat to win the whole thing. They are in great form: Beth Mead is the tournament’s top goalscorer and playing out of her skin.

Spain, however, have had their moments in the tournament so far, and they might be able to break down an English defence who didn’t have to do too much in their group games against Austria, Norway, and Northern Ireland.

Spain will be the team to test their defence as they are an attacking team, rather than one to sit back. They haven’t been quite as good as I expected them to be in this tournament, but they have their tiki-taka style of play and they always seem to test their opponents. They might not be as strong in defence but I think they’ll definitely test England: they just have to be a little bit more direct on goal.

They did, of course, lose Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas to injury on the eve of the tournament, but being without her since the start of the tournament is probably better than losing her halfway through it, or just before this meeting with England.

It remains to be seen whether England coach Sarina Wiegman will be back on the sideline tonight after she missed the Northern Ireland game having tested positive for Covid. Regardless of where she will be, she will have their tactics right and will speaking to her assistant coach throughout he game. If she is absent, I don’t think it will have as much of an effect as some people think.

England’s biggest challenge will be facing Spain.

Spain are a highly-ranked team and they won’t doubt themselves going into this quarter final and the pressure will be on England, as they are the hosts and doing so well in the group stages will add another bit of pressure. But England have had that pressure from the very beginning and they’ll consider themselves the best.

Every team considers themselves to be the best: that’s how sport works.

The same can be said for Sweden, who I’ve kept a closer eye on since I played against them with Ireland in April.

I was disappointed watching them in the draw against the Netherlands in the opening group game: I thought they’d be more impressive. They were one of my pre-tournament favourites, but the 5-0 win against Portugal shows they have pushed on. They have such a wide range of good players. Rolfo, Aslani, Blackstenhuis, Eriksen… you could name the whole squad. They are so talented and tough to play against.

The Sweden players celebrate topping their group. Source: PA

Their quarter-final against Belgium is one of the more predictable ties, along with Germany vs Austria. Germany flew under the radar and weren’t put up there among the pre-tournament favourites but you can never doubt them having won the Euros eight times already. They should always be at the back of people’s minds, and I think they’ll have the beating of Austria.

Finally, France against the holders, Netherlands.

It was always going to be close between Sweden and the Netherlands in the group, and with Sweden topping it, the Dutch are running into a very talented French side. They have been unlucky with injuries and Covid cases so far, but as the reigning champions and with Vivianne Miedema up front, France won’t underestimate them.

France have their own injury concerns with the loss of their brilliant striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto. They have great depth, however, and have players like Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani to fill the void. I am not sure how this tie will go, but I think France are slight favourites.

As for favourites for the tournament?

All will become much more clear after the quarter-finals.