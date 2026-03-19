Heimir Hallgrímsson to remain in charge of Ireland through to Euro 2028

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON HAS signed a new contract which will see him remain in charge of the Republic of Ireland through to Euro 2028.

The FAI this morning extended Hallgrímsson’s deal, securing his services for a further two years after a November international window in which Ireland secured a World Cup play-off with memorable victories over Portugal and Hungary.

Following a slow start to their World Cup qualification campaign, Hallgrímsson has led Ireland to within two games of qualifying for a first major tournament in 10 years.

He will first take his side to Prague next Thursday to face Czechia, where victory would yield a home play-off final against either Denmark or North Macedonia.

“What we did this morning was I extended my contract until after the Euros,” Halgrímsson told a press conference this afternoon, at which he announced his squad for the World Cup play-offs.

“I’m happy to be here,” Hallgrímsson added. “I like the project. I said I wanted to do that after the qualification draw, or after the tournament, but it was a big pressure from the association for me to sign before these play-off matches.

“I don’t want to be where I’m not wanted, so I really felt that I was wanted, so we decided to extend the contract until after the Euros.”

Great news for Irish football! 🇮🇪



We are delighted to announce that Republic of Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has committed his future to the FAI by signing a new contract.



Speaking at today's press conference, Heimir confirmed he has signed a new contract until the… pic.twitter.com/UCEXDifb8r — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 19, 2026

Hallgrímsson expressed his wish to retain the services of his current backroom team, including assistant manager John O’Shea, whom he said wants to remain in his role through to the next campaign.

“Yeah, he wants to stay on, but he hasn’t signed anything,” Hallgrímsson said of the former Ireland and Manchester United defender. “I spoke to him this morning, and I spoke to him before about this, if we would continue, and he’d love to stay on.

Advertisement

“He loves it at the moment. Obviously it’s a good moment, so it’s a good time to do these things.”

Hallgrímsson also singled out for praise assistant coach Paddy McCarthy, goalkeeper coach ‘Gummi’ Hreidarsson, head of athletic performance Damien Doyle, and S&C coach Lazaro Ramirez, all of whom he expects to remain in his national-team setup.

“Some of the staff have already committed to continue”, Hallgrímsson said, “but I’m hoping that we will have more or less an unchanged backroom staff.

“I love working with these people I’m surrounded with. They’re superior people here.

“I’ve learned a lot from [O'Shea] and Paddy, I’ve said that in the past; from Gummi and Pepe and Damo. They’re all kind of experts in their areas, that will make me look a little bit better.”

In a statement confirming Hallgrímsson’s contract extension, FAI CEO David Courell said that the association was “thrilled to secure Heimir for the long term”.

“He has brought a clear vision, a strong tactical identity, and a sense of belief back to the senior men’s national team,” Courell added.

“This new contract provides the stability and leadership required to achieve our ambitious goals, not just in the upcoming play-offs but as we build towards a historic home tournament at Euro 2028.

“It is a statement of our intent and our confidence in the direction Heimir is taking us.”

FAI director of football John Martin added: “Since my appointment, I have built a great working relationship with Heimir, and it was immediately clear that we share the same values and a clear vision for the future of Irish football. We are aligned on our aims, from strengthening our pathways right up to our senior international teams.

“Heimir’s commitment to a ‘whole game’ approach is vital for our long-term success, and I am delighted that we will continue to work together to drive Irish football forward.”