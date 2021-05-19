BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

Henrik Larsson's son included in Sweden's Euros squad

The Spartak Moscow forward has made only five international appearances.

By AFP Wednesday 19 May 2021, 9:13 AM
47 minutes ago 1,325 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441241
Jordan Larsson (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jordan Larsson (file pic).
Jordan Larsson (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

SWEDEN COACH Janne Andersson named Henrik Larsson’s son Jordan in his squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday, with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Spartak Moscow forward Jordan Larsson, 23, has made only five international appearances but joins fellow youngsters Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak in the 26-man squad.

“I think we have a good mix in the squad,” said Andersson. “We have several experienced players who have a few competitions in the bank and a bunch of hungry young players who will be playing their first tournament.

“That balance is important I think.”

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic returned to the Sweden team for two World Cup qualifiers in March, having initially retired from international football after Euro 2016.

Sweden open their European Championship campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14, before further Group E games against Slovakia and Poland in Saint-Petersburg.

“He (Ibrahimovic) was very disappointed, and so was I,” said Andersson. “It was two very disappointed people who spoke to each other. He wished us good luck and I wished him good luck in his recovery.”

Jordan Larsson, whose father netted 37 times for Sweden, has scored 15 goals in 29 league appearances for Spartak this season, while Isak has scored 16 La Liga goals for Real Sociedad.

Andersson will be hoping his side can build on their run to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by England.

Sweden squad:

Goalkeepers (3):

Robin Olsen (Everton/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Genclerbirligi/TUR)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Defenders (9):

Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Filip Helander (Rangers/SCO), Emil Krafth (Newcastle/ENG), Mikael Lustig (AIK), Pontus Jansson (Brentford/ENG), Marcus Danielson (Dalian Pro/CHN), Martin Olsson (BK Hacken)

Midfielders (9):

Jens Cajuste (FC Midtjylland/DEN), Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou/CHN), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria/ITA), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Sebastian Larsson (AIK), Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar/RUS), Ken Sema (Watford/ENG), Mattias Svanberg (Bologna/ITA)

Forwards (5):

Marcus Berg (IFK Goteborg), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus/ITA), Robin Quaison (Mainz/GER), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad/ESP), Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow)

Coach: Janne Andersson

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie