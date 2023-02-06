Donn McClean: Praise for Honeysuckle as thoughts about future can wait for another day

THERE WAS A ripple of applause when Colman Comerford led Honeysuckle from the pre-parade ring into the parade ring at Leopardstown yesterday. You rarely get that, applause for a racehorse upon entry to the parade ring. But Honeysuckle is a rare commodity.

She didn’t flinch. Had a little look to her left, a hat-tip to the reception. Literally took it all in her stride.

They packed deep around the parade ring, four or five deep at the thin end, 10 or 12 at the thick end. There was a localised cheer when Henry de Bromhead legged Rachael Blackmore up and the rider sprang nimbly and lightly into the saddle. It was a moment to savour, a privilege to be there, present with a crowd who appreciated this remarkable racemare, the depth of all she has achieved on her remarkable journey.

The sense of anticipation grew. The hum, the noise. “Did you see her?” You couldn’t be sure if the reference was to horse or rider. And that anticipation broke out into spontaneous cheers and more applause as Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore made their way up the all-weather strip that runs in front of the grandstand and wends its way down to the two-mile start.

It was a big ask. Everybody knew that. Honeysuckle had experienced defeat for the first time in her life on her previous run, in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December. But that was her seasonal debut, and it was two and a half miles on soft ground. Back at Leopardstown, back on better ground, back over two miles with her first run of the season under her belt, there was every chance that she would be able to step forward again.

In Vauban and State Man in particular, however, she faced two worthy opponents yesterday, two younger opponents. Winner of the County Hurdle at Cheltenham last March, State Man had won the Morgiana Hurdle and the Matheson Hurdle this season already, and his stable companion Vauban had chased him home in the latter on his seasonal debut.

They made State Man favourite yesterday. He was only marginally shorter in the market than Honeysuckle, 6/5 and 11/8 respectively, but even so, it was only the second time in her life that Henry de Bromhead’s mare wasn’t sent off as favourite, and the first time since she beat Benie Des Dieux in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March 2020.

They cheered when the starter said go too, State Man in front, Honeysuckle moving up on his shoulder as they jumped the third flight and wheeled around into the back straight. Honeysuckle stumbled a little on landing over the third last flight, and there was a collective intake of breath from the stands as she did, but she was quickly back on an even keel, equilibrium restored under her motionless rider.

As they squared up to the second last flight, State Man was about three parts of a length in front of a niggled-along Honeysuckle. They both jumped the second last well but, as soon as they landed, Honeysuckle came under a ride as Paul Townend still sat still on the leader.

From there, it was more hope than expectation. Paul Townend gave State Man a squeeze and he quickened around the home turn, quickly putting two lengths between himself and his pursuer. Honeysuckle tried to bridge the gap but State Man was just too good. He flew the final flight and kept on strongly up the run-in to pull almost five lengths clear, as Honeysuckle bravely hung onto the runner-up spot, just a half a length in front of Vauban.

The reception that she got when she came back in too, it was heart-warming. Into the runner-up’s spot, she and Rachael Blackmore, where her trainer Henry de Bromhead and her owner Kenny Alexander waited, along with the many assembled media members.

What next, they asked, but yesterday at Leopardstown wasn’t the time nor the place for what next. It was a time to allow the public appreciate her for what she is, one of the best hurdlers of recent times, one of the most popular racehorses of the modern era, 16-time winner, dual Champion Hurdle winner, three-time Irish Champion Hurdle winner. Her career has been meticulously managed by Henry de Bromhead, produced at concert pitch every time she has raced, and expertly ridden in every single one of those hurdle races by Rachael Blackmore.

Three options now: Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham or Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham or neither. You know that Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore and Kenny Alexander and Peter Molony will take everything into account before deciding. Whatever they decide and whenever it ends, it has been some journey.

