Hourihane scores in second straight game for new club while 38-year-old Hoolahan also finds target

CONOR HOURIHANE AND WES Hoolahan were on target for Swansea City and Cambridge United respectively in the English Football League today.

Former Irish international Hoolahan bagged an 85th minute insurance goal as the League Two leaders enjoyed a 3-1 win over Crawley Town.

The 38-year-old also set-up Cambridge’s first with a curling free-kick for Joe Ironside.

In the Championship, Hourihane scored his second goal in as many games as Swansea kept up their promotion charge with a 3-1 win at relegation-battling Rotherham.

The Swans made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions as goals from Conor Hourihane, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton gave them victory at the New York Stadium.

Freddie Ladapo had halved the deficit for Rotherham but defeat leaves them still in the drop zone.

Swansea showed their first sign of class as they took the lead after 28 minutes through Aston Villa loanee Hourihane.

The move started with Andre Ayew picking out Connor Roberts. His cross was only half cleared and the Republic of Ireland international lashed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere Aiden McGeady scored for Sunderland in a 2-2 draw with Gillingham in League One.

-Additional reporting by Kevin O’Brien