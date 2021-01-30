BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Hourihane scores in second straight game for new club while 38-year-old Hoolahan also finds target

Aiden McGeady was also on target for Sunderland.

By Press Association Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 5:57 PM
15 minutes ago 480 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5340442
Wes Hoolahan and Conor Hourihane found the net today.
Wes Hoolahan and Conor Hourihane found the net today.
Wes Hoolahan and Conor Hourihane found the net today.

CONOR HOURIHANE AND WES Hoolahan were on target for Swansea City and Cambridge United respectively in the English Football League today.

Former Irish international Hoolahan bagged an 85th minute insurance goal as the League Two leaders enjoyed a 3-1 win over Crawley Town.

The 38-year-old also set-up Cambridge’s first with a curling free-kick for Joe Ironside.

In the Championship, Hourihane scored his second goal in as many games as Swansea kept up their promotion charge with a 3-1 win at relegation-battling Rotherham.

The Swans made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions as goals from Conor Hourihane, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton gave them victory at the New York Stadium.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Freddie Ladapo had halved the deficit for Rotherham but defeat leaves them still in the drop zone.

Swansea showed their first sign of class as they took the lead after 28 minutes through Aston Villa loanee Hourihane.

The move started with Andre Ayew picking out Connor Roberts. His cross was only half cleared and the Republic of Ireland international lashed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere Aiden McGeady scored for Sunderland in a 2-2 draw with Gillingham in League One.

-Additional reporting by Kevin O’Brien

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie