Hovland leads McIlroy in Florida, Harrington and Power set to miss the cut

VIKTOR HOVLAND IS the new leader at Bay Hill in Florida in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Norwegian fired a second round 66 to set a clubhouse target of nine-under, with overnight leader Rory McIlory just after starting his second round.

McIlroy has made a slow start with a bogey on the par-four first, to drop back to six-under and lie in joint third with Billy Horschel, who shot 71 today. English golfer Tyrrell Hatton is in second place on seven-under after his 68 today.

Graeme McDowell is also in the early stages of his second round after yesterday’s opening 68.

Hovland hit the best round of the day as he rose to the top of the leaderboard. He was level-par after 14 holes of his opening but picked up three birdies hin his last four holes yesterday for a 69 and maintained that strong momentum today.

He began his round on the 10th hole, with five birdies and one bogey in his front nine as he went to seven-under, and picked up further shots on the 4th and 6th holes, for his round of 66.

There was disappointment for Irish duo Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power as both are set to miss the cut, which is projected to be +1.

Harrington hit a 74 today after yesterday’s 73 to stand at +3, while for Power the damage was done after his 80 in yesterday’s first round and he followed that up with a 72 today.

