Hugo Keenan ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations opener against France with fresh injury

FULLBACK HUGO KEENAN has been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France with a broken thumb.

Keenan, who has yet to play for province or country this season, is in the final stages of his recovery from hip surgery and had been expected to be in contention to feature at the Stade de France next Thursday.

However, the 29-year-old sustained the new injury in training on Tuesday and has returned to Ireland from their Portugal training camp.

Keenan has missed the last five months after undergoing surgery on a longstanding hip issue following last summer’s Lions tour.

There is not yet a timeline for his return from this latest thumb injury.

Keenan’s is the latest injury blow to Andy Farrell’s squad, while it was earlier today confirmed that Bundee Aki had been replaced in the Ireland panel by uncapped Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite for disciplinary reasons.