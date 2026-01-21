In-form Troy Parrott scores 20th goal of the season

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott continued his excellent season, as AZ Alkmaar drew 1-1 at home to Excelsior in the Eredivisie this evening.

The Dubliner opened the scoring on 65 minutes, demonstrating intelligent movement before scoring an easy tap-in after an initial shot by Dutch youngster Kees Smit was saved.

However, substitute Miliano Jonathans scored a late equaliser to earn his side, who are 14th in the table, a point.

The result leaves AZ seventh in the Dutch top flight, behind Twente and ahead of Sparta Rotterdam on goal difference, and 23 points adrift of runaway leaders PSV.

Parrott’s side earlier this week changed manager – Maarten Martens was sacked following a poor run of form, with Leeroy Echteld promoted from the reserve team to take charge for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has had a more consistent season individually than the team. Tonight’s strike was his 20th goal from 26 appearances at club level, including a hat-trick in the cup against Ajax last week, while he also scored five goals in two games for Ireland during the November World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.