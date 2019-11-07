This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bloodied 'Monster' Inoue overcomes legend Donaire in modern classic

Four-weight world champion Donaire gave the feared young champion plenty of scares in a thriller.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 3:24 PM
59 minutes ago 1,260 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4883098
Inoue celebrates in the ring.
Inoue celebrates in the ring.
Inoue celebrates in the ring.

NAOYA ‘MONSTER’ INOUE has won the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight edition after prevailing in a war with four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire to earn a unanimous-decision victory in Japan.

Inoue, a pound-for-pound contender, raised the Muhammad Ali trophy and walked away with the IBF and WBA belts following a modern classic which was deservedly awarded in his favour on scores of 116-111, 117-109 and 114-113.

Veteran Donaire, a future Hall of Famer and consensus nice guy, took a knee after absorbing a brutal blow to the body early in the penultimate round but somehow continued until the final bell. 10 years older than Inoue at 36, Donaire at times rolled back the years, rocking the feared young champion on several occasions throughout the contest.

japan-boxing-inoue-donaire Donaire lands a left hook on Inoue. Source: Toru Takahashi

Inoue, who moves to 19-0(16KOs), sustained a deep cut above his left eye early in the fight and had to contend with blood pouring from the wound for the final four rounds. He was also bloodied to the nose, Donaire’s straight right hand and famed left hook finding their mark plenty.

“Donaire was a very, very strong opponent,” Inoue said in the ring afterwards.

“This is my first cut in my career and I had double vision since the second round, but I was victorious. I am so happy. I believe I have a bright future.

“I think Donaire was a true champion. He’s very strong and I was victorious but I’m not the greatest of all time yet.

“I think I have to get stronger. I will keep fighting, I want to be the strongest of all time.”

Inoue started to take control of the bout in the fifth round when he rocked his opponent with an overhand right, though he appeared in trouble in the eighth.

A counter right-hand from Donaire left Inoue wobbling, yet he recovered and soon started to deliver his combinations.

japan-boxing-inoue-donaire Inoue prepares to unleash. Source: Toru Takahashi

The end appeared nigh in an extraordinary 11th round when a piercing left hand to the body left Donaire distressed, and then down; he reluctantly took a knee, beating the 10-count by less than a second.

Despite being barely able to move, Donaire saw out that round – incredibly rocking Inoue with a nuclear left hook as he was himself half-folded over in pain.

Donaire was still standing when the final bell rang and played his part in a fight which earned rave reviews on social media, but Inoue was the clear victor when it went to the cards.

- Omni, with reporting from Gavan Casey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie