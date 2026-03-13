'ROG has earned the right to his opinion' - Andy Farrell

THE TRIPLE CROWN that Ireland won last year in Cardiff was glossed over in most quarters.

It was secured in Round 3 of the championship and there was still hope that Ireland would go on to seal the overall Six Nations title and maybe even a Grand Slam, so it wasn’t all that surprising.

A Grand Slam in 2023 and another Six Nations title in 2024 had led to great expectations.

So when France rolled into Dublin two weeks later and came away with a dominant bonus-point win, the Triple Crown success was essentially forgotten about.

That’s unlikely to be the case if Andy Farrell’s team retain the trophy tomorrow. There is, of course, still some scope for Ireland to win the Six Nations title outright but that’s not entirely in their control. Winning the Triple Crown is.

And given that this championship started with a miserable loss in France, it’s no surprise that a Triple Crown success would be greeted with far more glee than has been the case in the past.

It would crown an impressive turnaround from Farrell’s team, particularly given that Ireland stormed Twickenham in Round 3 of this championship, battering England to remind everyone of their class.

Farrell knows that tomorrow’s clash with Scotland in Dublin will define how his team’s Six Nations is remembered on the outside. That’s the nature of the beast. Results dictate the lasting memories of each campaign.

Not that Farrell is going to admit that tomorrow’s game will define Ireland’s Six Nations.

“No, you guys will write about that anyway but for us, what a story for a good handful of these lads to be in this type of situation,” said Farrell.

“They might not have thought they’d be in this type of situation.

“So it’s been fantastic that, along with all the experienced lads, and we’ve got a good few within our team who’s been there in this cup final type of week and won a few trophies along the way, but to add to that with the experience that these lads – you know I’m talking about – that’s going to be fantastic down the line.

“We always say with this type of situation where there’s a trophy on the line, it’s fantastic for us that we put ourselves in that type of situation and see if we can perform when it matters.”

Farrell has enjoyed the emergence of the likes of Rob Baloucoune. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Indeed, this is a first ‘cup final’ in an Ireland jersey for the likes of Jamie Osborne, Robert Baloucoune, Tommy O’Brien, Stuart McCloskey, and Tom O’Toole, along with replacements like Nick Timoney and Darragh Murray.

They’ll be leaning on senior players such as Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, and Caelan Doris for leadership under pressure against this dangerous Scotland team. The now-retired Peter O’Mahony used to be the one who took the fight to the Scots, so others will have to step up tomorrow.

“He’s been mentioned once or twice, Pete,” said Farrell with a smile.

The thing that pleased Farrell so much about Ireland’s peak in this Six Nations so far – the win in Twickenham – was how his team attacked the match and their ambition to “break the game up.” He wants more of that tomorrow.

Farrell said Ireland will focus on their own job but he said “anything can happen” when asked if he believes England could beat France in Paris, which could mean Ireland winning the Six Nations if they win against the Scots.

As for his own side’s concerns, Farrell believes that Ireland will get the scrum right despite travails at certain stages of this Six Nations. He pointed to the quality of Ireland’s lineout as an example of how quickly narratives around the team can change.

He’s excited to see Baloucoune and O’Brien, the wing duo who did so much damage in that hammering of England, back in tandem and bringing their speed to the party against a Scottish side with plenty of pace.

“I suppose you’ve seen it in action, what it can do,” said Farrell of his wide men.

“I’ve seen plenty of wingers who’ve got plenty of pace but not get that much ball because the team hasn’t got the front-foot ball that they crave.

“We’ve to make sure we find that for them and obviously they’ve got to find it within themselves to go hunting for the ball and not just stick down the wingers themselves.”

The weather forecast for tomorrow is clear and dry at the moment, which Farrell welcomed, given that both of these teams “want to play rugby.”

Finn Russell will be steering the ship for Scotland from the number 10 shirt and Farrell is acutely aware of how much of a handful he will be, having coached him on last summer’s Lions tour to Australia. Farrell sees Russell as a complete player.

“Getting to know him, first and foremost, he’s a great lad. He cares about his rugby,” said Farrell.

Farrell with Finn Russell on the Lions tour. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“People think he’s laidback but he knows what he’s after. He understands how to run a team and you can see why he’s been so successful and why people rate him so highly. I’m sure he’ll be wanting to put that on the field on Saturday.”

As for the man in Ireland’s number 10 shirt, Farrell is looking forward to seeing Jack Crowley build on his performances against England and Wales.

Ronan O’Gara wrote in the Irish Examiner last week that “what we have at 10 right now is simply not good enough for a nation ranked third in the world” and said that Crowley “has a serious body of work to do.”

O’Gara focused particularly closely on Crowley’s line-kicking, as well as commenting that that “there’s a variety of things that have changed” in the Munster man’s goal-kicking routine.

“ROG is there to be listened to because he’s been there and worn the t-shirt, hasn’t he?” said Farrell. “But I’ve more important things… I don’t actually know what’s been said, but I know he does an article in the Examiner.

“I’m sure it’s a good read for everyone, because his opinion is granted, isn’t it? Because he’s earned the right.”

The other man who has started at number 10 for Ireland in this championship, Sam Prendergast, is outside the matchday 23 again this weekend.

Prendergast started at out-half against France and Italy before dropping out of the 23, although he has remained in the wider Ireland squad and Farrell has been pleased with the Leinster’s man’s attitude.

“Sam’s been first class as far as his demeanour around the place, he’s been exactly how you would have thought,” said Farrell.

“When you hear the lads speak about how they help each other prepare, Sam’s been top drawer as far as that’s concerned.

“You’re always watching, because you talk about being the best team-mate you can be, as a coach you’re always watching who has got their head down, who is disappointed, who is not adding to the squad, who is not helping the squad to grow, who can’t get over the disappointment and therefore is a bit of a hindrance on any given day.

“We’ve not seen that to a man, it just shows what type of people we’ve got.”

Farrell has always been keen to stress how Ireland’s campaigns are an effort from the entire wider squad.

But tomorrow afternoon, the 23 on the pitch will have the biggest chance to make sure that this is a Six Nations that is remembered happily.

“It’s been a brilliant campaign for us, getting to know more about ourselves as far as injuries and depth and adversity and getting back on the horse and dealing with all the pressure and all of that and taking ourselves into this last weekend,” said Farrell.

“One more step to go.”