Evan Ferguson. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
O'Brien and Ferguson start for Ireland as Hallgrimsson tinkers for second leg

Ryan Manning and Dara O’Shea drop out.
6.35pm, 23 Mar 2025
Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium

 

JAKE O’BRIEN AND Evan Ferguson start for Ireland against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium tonight, as Ireland bid to retain their League B status in the Nations League. 

O’Brien comes in for Dara O’Shea, while Ferguson plays at the expense of Ryan Manning. 

Hallgrimsson otherwise keeps his starting XI intact from the 2-1 in win Plovdiv on Thursday, with Caoimhín Kelleher in goal and Nathan Collins partnering O’Brien at centre-back. Matt Doherty wins his 50th cap at right-back and Robbie Brady continues at left-back. Jason Knight and Josh Cullen reprise their midfield partnership with Mikey Johnston off the right. 

Having led the line on Thursday, Troy Parrott will likely play a little deeper and off Ferguson, with Finn Azaz retaining his spot in the attack, too. 

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm. Ireland hold a 2-1 aggregate lead from Thursday’s first-leg in Plovdiv, and so need only to avoid defeat to secure their status in League B. If the tie is level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will be held until we have a winner. 

