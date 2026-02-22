WHATEVER HANGOVERS THAT Ireland fans wake up with in London today will be well worth it.

Yesterday in Twickenham was one of the great ones for Irish rugby. Again. This place has given Ireland fans some beautiful memories.

This one didn’t come with any trophy or greater honour, but that didn’t diminish how satisfying it was in the slightest. There’s nothing quite like sowing it into the old enemy at ‘HQ.’

It’s perfectly reasonable to simply enjoy it for the day that was, without zooming out to assess what it means for the bigger picture or where Ireland are heading. The reason we love sport is that afternoons like this one come around, sometimes unexpectedly.

This was Ireland’s biggest ever win over the English in London. 42 points is the largest tally they have ever put together at Twickenham, and 21 points is their widest winning margin here in history.

Part of the joy of this comprehensive Irish victory is that it wasn’t immediately obvious that it was going to go this way.

While Ireland were first onto the scoreboard with a Jack Crowley penalty, it was England who piled the pressure on in the opening quarter. There were two big periods of ominous ball-carrying from the English inside Ireland’s 22, but neither came to anything as Ireland clung on in defence and the home side made crucial errors.

With the Irish scrum going backwards at that stage, it looked like the only hope was that Farrell’s men could edge a tight, tense battle by hanging in there and taking what might be limited chances.

And then everything flipped on its head in the 20th minute from an Irish scrum in their own half. Ireland went the length of the pitch with speed and poise, things that haven’t consistently been in their game in the last couple of seasons.

Rob Baloucoune’s gas to get outside Henry Arundell before he offloaded to the fast-moving Tommy O’Brien made a difference. Ireland haven’t always been associated with lightning-quick wings but these two can really move.

The speed never let up as James Ryan carried well, Jack Crowley ran a loop around Garry Ringrose, then Joe McCarthy picked and powered forward. England were struggling to catch up and their discipline slipped, so Jamison Gibson-Park quick-tapped and scurried over before they could even catch breath. England had been utterly caught off guard.

It wasn’t the kind of try that you would have readily associated with this Ireland team, who have generally had to labour when it comes to scores. Longer multi-phase passages of attack or penalty wins kicked into the corner before hammering at the line are usually the Irish calling cards. They don’t often score from deep in their own half.

The sudden speed of Gibson-Park’s try set a tone that Baloucoune’s score soon matched.

Transition attack hasn’t been a big strength for this Ireland team but up went O’Brien to win an aerial contest. Ireland then struck lethally with England trying to get organised. Tadhg Beirne, Crowley, and Jamie Osborne moved the ball, then Stuart McCloskey scythed through in midfield and looked like he might go all the way – has he always been this fast? – but when he was hauled down, Gibson-Park had the composure to throw a bridge pass to Baloucoune.

And just a couple of minutes later, after referee Andrea Piardi was replaced, Ireland struck in transition again as Henry Arundell’s clearance from a mark was gathered by Osborne.

Two slick phases later, Caelan Doris’ guile on the ball drew in two defenders and sent Baloucoune scorching down the left with a nice dummy, allowing him to out the pacy O’Brien away for another stunning quickfire score.

It was a little breathless watching it all unfold in the flesh. A 22-0 lead after half an hour, with three tries in 10 minutes, convinced you that this was going to be Ireland’s day. 19 points in 10 minutes is serious going.

It was ultra-clinical stuff from Farrell’s men after England had been unable to get over the line down the other end. Indeed, that was one of the tales of the day.

England had 12 entries into the Irish 22 and averaged 1.7 points per visit, according to Rugbypass.

Ireland had nine entries into England’s 22, but they averaged 4.3 points per entry.

Whereas Ireland were reactive on opening night in Paris, nearly everything they did in Twickenham was proactive.

Even when you look at the remarkable last-gasp defensive actions, it was all about Irish players taking it upon themselves to make something happen.

Baloucoune and O’Brien hunted Tommy Freeman down in the corner at one stage, McCloskey galloped back to hammer Marcus Smith into touch at another, while Baloucoune and Furlong got Jamie George to ground in the corner to allow Beirne to make a poach on the Irish line.

Kick chase was another illustration of Ireland’s appetite to make things happen. Beirne and Doris hassled Freeman at one point to allow Jack Crowley to kick three points. It was Gibson-Park and Ciarán Frawley who ate up ground in pursuit of the scrum-half’s kick soon after, winning a penalty that led to Osborne’s try.

The aerial battles saw Ireland bring so much intent, with O’Brien, Osborne and Baloucoune having big moments.

Osborne’s try and the Dan Sheehan score were more familiar Irish scores from close range, making it a fairly complete performance from Farrell’s side.

But it is that first-half flurry that will live longest in the memory. That sight of Ireland opening up in broken play and running around and beyond English defenders, who simply couldn’t catch up.

And the booming sound of The Fields of Athenry reverberating around this grand stadium after Ireland took control in the space of 10 minutes was spine-tingling.

This was exciting for Ireland. All of Farrell’s senior men got to previous heights with their performances, but this wasn’t exactly a rolling back of the years and another chapter for the Ireland story of yesteryear. This was different.

Ireland kicked the ball in play 31 times yesterday, just eight shy of their total in Paris. Yet this looked like a drastically different game plan because they won the ball back often enough to show where they want to take their game. They moved the ball at speed and without hesitation in those transition moments. They backed themselves to offload when it was on. There was instinct and self-belief on top of the systems and structures.

Gibson-Park was at the heart of so much of it with a genuinely special performance, while out-half Jack Crowley deserves major credit for facilitating lots of good stuff in an understated manner. He made others look good, as well as berating them when he felt that was required. The speed of Baloucoune and O’Brien lit up Twickenham after the likes of Doris, Joe McCarthy, and Sheehan cleared the way for them.

Ireland’s delight at how things unfolded was clear in how Farrell and his coaches celebrated up in the coaching box. There was plain old glee in there, but also the relief and sense of redemption that their team are on the right path.

Adding to their belief that they are on a thrilling trajectory is the fact that the likes of Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Hugo Keenan, and Mack Hansen weren’t available for this game in London.

Ireland know that they’re still on a journey and the pain of Paris will linger as a key part of that path, yet this felt like the start of something different and something fresh.