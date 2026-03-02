World Cup send-off, fine margins, landmark win - Ireland's recent rivalry with France

THERE’S A LENGTHY history between the pair, yet it’s recently where the rivalry has been really ramped up.

Ireland and France will play for the fourth time in three years as they open their 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying bid at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night [KO 7.30pm, RTÉ2].

It will be the 14th meeting between the teams at senior women’s international level, stretching back to 1973. That was Ireland’s debut year, and after wins over Wales and Northern Ireland, they suffered their first defeat to France – 4-0 at Parc des Princes. It was Les Bleues’ first-ever victory at their fourth attempt.

A 0-0 draw in a 1978 friendly at Dalymount Park was as good as it got for Ireland against France from then until 2024, as they suffered 10 consecutive defeats and scored just twice.

Ireland secured their first win over the European heavyweights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July ’24, as they met for the third time in 12 months, having previously not played for over a decade.

Here, The 42 reflects on the three recent meetings between Ireland and France.

******

6 July 2023 – Ireland 0-3 France, Tallaght Stadium, international friendly

This glamour send-off, as Ireland geared up for their first World Cup appearance, quickly turned sour.

Before a ball was kicked, fresh allegations against then-manager Vera Pauw from her time in the NWSL overshadowed the occasion, with the pre-match press conference dominated by her response as Katie McCabe appeared frustrated.

“It’s been a pleasure talking about the World Cup, guys. Really appreciate it,” the captain said as she departed, having discussed the ‘negative distraction’ and ‘external noise’.

Back at Tallaght Stadium the following evening, a then-record crowd of 7,633 turned out on a windy, rainy night.

Ireland made an encouraging start against Hervé Renard’s star-studded outfit, but it soon unravelled.

France celebrate Eugenie Le Sommer's goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

McCabe limped off in the 31st minute after rolling her ankle, and two goals from Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer in first-half injury-time all but ended the game as a contest. Lakrar added another just after the hour as France flexed their considerable muscle.

Before it all turned one-sided, player-of-the-match Kyra Carusa saw an early goal ruled out for offside. Ireland failed to hit the target otherwise, as US-born duo Sinead Farrelly (now retired) and Marissa Sheva made their home debuts.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Aine O’Gorman 69), Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey (Claire O’Riordan 69), Megan Connolly (Diane Caldwell 80), Katie McCabe (Izzy Atkinson 31); Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 69), Sinead Farrelly (Abbie Larkin 80), Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa.

France: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Maelle Lakrar (Eve Perisset 75), Estelle Cascarino, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui (Viviane Asseyi 86), Grace Geyoro (Amel Majri 75), Sandie Toltetti, Kenza Dali (Elisa De Almeida 61); Kadidiatou Diani (Clara Mateo 61), Eugénie Le Sommer (Naomie Feller 75), Selma Bacha.

******

5 April 2024 – France 1-0 Ireland, Saint-Smyphorien Stadium, Metz, Euro 2025 qualifier

The first Women’s Nations League followed the World Cup, and Ireland’s promotion saw them in a League A group with big-hitters France, England and Sweden for Euro 2025 qualifying.

With Eileen Gleeson now the permanent head coach, they opened their campaign with a daunting trip to Metz.

A fifth-minute tap-in from Marie-Antoinette Katoto after a free-kick was the difference on the scoreboard. Heather Payne conceded the cheap set-piece, which was sent to the back post, where Lakrar headed across the box to an unmarked Katoto, who turned home.

Ireland battled gamely thereafter. They were still second best and had to rely on goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan at times, but they were rarely under siege as 16,772 fans watched on.

It’s a game that will be remembered for the start and the finish: Ireland wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise late on when Leanne Kiernan spurned a cross-cum-shot with McCabe unmarked in the penalty area.

France’s Ève Périsset and Denise O'Sullivan of Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Fine margins: It’s something Ireland have become accustomed to against the best teams in the world in recent years.

Anna Patten also made her debut that night in Metz. What an integral part of a team the Aston Villa defender/midfielder has become in her 19 caps since.

France: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Ève Périsset (Wendie Renard 77), Griedge Mbock Bathy, Maëlle Lakrar, Sakina Karchaoui; Kadidiatou Diani, Grace Geyoro, Sandie Toletti (Amandine Henry 77), Kenza Dali (Sandy Baltiore 83); Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Eugénie Le Sommer 61), Delphine Cascarino (Vicki Becho 61).

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan 62); Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Anna Patten; Aoife Mannion (Jess Stapleton 89); Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan; Emily Murphy (Megan Campbell HT), Katie McCabe; Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 62 inj.) (Lucy Quinn 72).

******

16 July 2024 – Ireland 3-1 France, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Euro 2025 qualifier

Indeed, it was Patten who rounded off a dream night as Ireland enjoyed a landmark win in the first competitive football international hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was officially the best result in the team’s history, with France ranked second in the world – 23 places above their hosts – at the time.

Les Bleues had already qualified for Euro 2025 as group winners, and played a weakened team as their attention turned to the Olympic Games, but that didn’t take away from a famous Irish result.

Their last game in the group of death yielded their first win, ended a six-game losing run and ensured they were seeded for the play-offs. It was the standout result of Gleeson’s reign, the Dubliner departing after Wales ended their qualification dream at the final hurdle.

Ireland celebrate Julie-Ann Russell's goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

On a sunny summer evening in front of a bumper crowd of 18,399, hometown hero Denise O’Sullivan broke the deadlock in the 66th minute and Ireland were in dreamland shortly after as Julie-Ann Russell doubled their lead.

France hit back through Vicky Becho to puncture the carnival atmosphere and threaten a nervy ending, but Ireland duly responded with Patten’s first international goal the cherry on top of a magical night.

The hope now is for more of the same in Tallaght tomorrow night.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Anna Patten, Jess Ziu (Amber Barrett 90); Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 55), Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Leanne Kiernan (Megan Connolly 87), Julie-Ann Russell.

France: Constance Picaud; Eve Perisset, Maelle Lakrar (Grace Geyoro 62), Thiniba Samoura, Estelle Cascarino (Elisa De Almeida 62); Amandine Henry (capt), Léa Le Garrec (Marie-Antoinette Katoto 81), Selma Bacha; Sandy Baltimore (Delphine Cascarino HT), Julie Dufour (Kadidiatou Diani 70), Vicki Becho.