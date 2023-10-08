Stability key as Gleeson and co stay at Ireland helm but crucial appointment awaits

IT RANG OUT around the Aviva Stadium after the historic win over Northern Ireland and opened RTÉ’s TV coverage of the Hungary hammering — and it looks like Come On Eileen will follow this team around for another while yet.

The FAI confirmed on Friday that Eileen Gleeson will continue as the Republic of Ireland’s interim head coach for the remainder of the Women’s Nations League group campaign.

Further clarity arrived in the Association’s statement: Gleeson does not wish to be considered for the permanent job, with a longlist of candidates being whittled down to a shortlist within the coming month and an appointment due “before the end of the year”.

The FAI’s Head of Women’s and Girls Football has steadied the ship in the wake of Vera Pauw’s messy departure, overseeing back-to-back wins amidst a bright start to the new campaign.

Gleeson has assembled an impressive backroom team: Legendary goalkeeper Emma Byrne and former Cork City manager Colin Healy are her assistant coaches, while Richie Fitzgibbon is the goalkeeping coach. Performance coach Ivi Casagrande, formerly of the Brazil women’s national team, appears another welcome addition, along with nutritionist Dr Brendan Egan and psychologist Sarah Murray.

Gleeson is synonymous with Irish women’s football. There’s no shortage of familiarity from her stint as Pauw’s assistant coach, while the Dubliner has managed several players at Peamount United, UCD Waves and Glasgow City.

Continuity runs throughout the wider backroom team too, from stats and data personnel to the medical and media departments.

This “stability,” as FAI Director of Football Marc Canham put it, is key for the team.

Even more so after a turbulent few months.

Ever since World Cup qualification was secured after an historic play-off win over Scotland in Hampden Park last October, it’s been one thing after another.

Lest we forget the morning after the night before, and the fallout from that dressing room chant. A few weeks later, allegations were levelled at Pauw from her time at Houston Dash in 2018, which ultimately overshadowed the build-up to their first-ever major tournament. Amidst the numerous distractions, there was some football: friendly defeats to USA and France, wins over Morocco and Zambia and a draw with China PR. And of course, the abandoned warm-up game against Brisbane and the drama that followed. There has been a constant spotlight on the team; an unnecessary, negative one at times.

It felt like the World Cup dream ended before it even began after narrow losses to Australia and Canada, with Pauw’s future and her over-and-back with captain Katie McCabe dominating the Nigeria draw.

The Vera Era officially ended in late August, as the FAI board decided not to offer the history-making Dutchwoman a new contract after an internal review.

The aftermath has been nothing short of chaotic, with all parties having their say, and the team have hardly been out of the headlines — or firing line — since.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Katie McCabe with Emma Byrne. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Reports from camp are positive as the journey continues apace. The mood appears vibrant yet relaxed, with players hailing the interim management team in interviews. Pitch sessions have been changed up, with Healy a central figure on the grass, while they’ve also been busy in the gym.

Gleeson has made her mark, with Tyler Toland among the players recalled and Caitlin Hayes declaring for Ireland, while she’s implementing a more attacking style.

“We’re really enjoying the football right now,” Denise O’Sullivan said after the recent win in Budapest, with McCabe and Kyra Carusa repeatedly referencing confidence in their TV interviews.

“Eileen and our coaching staff have been great,” McCabe noted. “We’re playing with a lot more confidence in terms of our attacking style. We’re not afraid to to get up in the final third and and look to really establish play. It’s not perfect. We’re making mistakes at times, but we’re always trying to do the right thing and that’s what I’m really proud of.”

“They’ve been very direct and immediate with what they want from us,” Carusa added on the new set-up. “The information has been important, and we apply it as best we can. They’ve done incredible, the entire staff. I can’t compliment them enough to say how quickly they’ve helped us come into this camp and produce results.”

With seven goals scored and zero conceded as Ireland sit top of Group B1, a clean sweep is expected with four games to play between now and early December.

Up next is a home-and-away double-header against minnows Albania on 27 and 31 October, before the return fixtures against Hungary in Dublin and Northern Ireland in Belfast on 1 and 5 December.

While the squad and interim staff focus on football, the FAI have a crucial appointment to take care of.

The process has been underway since Pauw’s exit and the decision to pursue “a different and fresh approach,” with external support in place as the Association cast its net far and wide across the women’s market.

They must get this right and deliver — both the correct candidate and on their timing vow. (By the end of the year, as promised twice now.)

Several names are doing the rounds, but it seems to be speculation more than anything. Matt Beard had been mentioned early on but a new Liverpool contract has effectively ruled him out, while Pauw’s parting shot at her assistant Tom Elmes may hamper his chances.

A number of World Cup managers are idle and you’d hope the FAI are exploring all avenues and willing to make a real splash.

Canham’s update on Friday seemed promising.

“We are very pleased with the calibre of candidate on our longlist and with the ongoing process, but we wanted to give stability to the team and Eileen for the upcoming games,” he said.

For now, that stability and clarity is key.

Come On Eileen, it is. For now.