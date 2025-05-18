Ireland international scores first Premier League goal in Leicester win

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Kasey McAteer scored his first Premier League goal while Jamie Vardy brought down the curtain on his Leicester career with his 200th goal for the club in Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Ipswich.

The 23-year-old, who was named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad this week for the upcoming international friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg, was making his 17th top-flight appearance of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Vardy was making his 500th and final appearance for Leicester after a remarkable 13-year spell, including a fairytale Premier League title triumph in 2016 and FA Cup glory in 2021.

The 38-year-old, who started his career in non-league football, will leave at the end of the season and has agreed not to play in next weekend’s final game of the season to ensure his last Leicester appearance comes at the King Power Stadium.

With both Leicester and Ipswich long since condemned to relegation, the main focus was on Vardy.

Advertisement

Banners with Vardy celebrating goals and lifting the FA Cup and Premier League were unfurled on the pitch before kick-off, while thousands of fans waved flags reading ‘Thank You Vards’.

“As a symbol of the spirit that defined the most successful era in our history, Jamie rightly carries the title of our greatest of all time,” Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

- Emotional Vardy -

Vardy took just 28 minutes to make it an unforgettable day as he sprinted onto James Justin’s pass to unleash a typically predatory finish.

McAteer bagged his goal in the 68th minute, firing home to ensure Vardy would bow out on a winning note.

In a fitting finale, a visibly emotional Vardy was given a guard of honour by his team-mates and a standing ovation from the fans when he was substituted in the second half.

Elsewhere, Fulham won 3-2 at West London rivals Brentford to remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish.

Raul Jimenez netted for Fulham with a 16th-minute header before Bryan Mbeumo’s 19th goal this season hauled the hosts level six minutes later.

Joachim Andersen’s foul on Kevin Schade handed a penalty to Brentford, but Bernd Leno saved Mbeumo’s spot-kick.

Yoane Wissa prodded Brentford ahead in the 43rd minute, but Tom Cairney’s 68th-minute equaliser was followed by Harry Wilson’s long-range rocket two minutes later.

– © AFP 2025

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy